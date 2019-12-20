The holiday season is going to be warmer for a lot of Payne County children. What started out as a simple office conversation turned into a coat drive for Payne County Farm Bureau.
“Someone had come in the office and I had just made small talk with them and they had kind of lit a fire under me,” Taylor Benson said. “I called Payne County DHS and they put me in touch with Harvey at Payne County Child Welfare, and I was just requesting, ‘Hey, can we do a toy drive or something to help you guys out?’ He actually told me there are a lot of foster kids in need of winter coats. I was like, really? He, said, yeah, all sizes, like 0-17.”
Benson also learned that the child welfare office could also use gift cards if supplies run out for whenever they had to place children.
“He said, ‘that’s what we could use.’ I took it upon myself and made a flier and we printed it off here in the office,” Benson said. “We have multiple committees, I went to one of my YF&R (Young Farmers & Ranchers) members who works at Oklahoma Ag Credit and she let me put a box in her office. I went to another YF&R member, Summer Leister, the 4-H educator at the Extension office, and they let me put a box in their office. Another of our committee members works at the Perkins-Tryon elementary school and she let me put a box at the school. The last box our college group helped me with. One of our members works at the Reserve on Perkins, so he let me put a box there in his office I had a box here in mine.
“It wasn’t hard for me, people really wanted to donate.”
It was five boxes in five locations placed around the second week of November. By they time Benson and Nancy German began collecting they had 201 coats and $250 in gift cards for Payne County kids. They also got help from Northside Laundry and Duffy’s Dry Cleaners, which washed most of the coats.
“That was a huge blessing,” Benson said. “They put a lot of effort in getting those clean for us.”
Benson was so surprised with her success she is considering making the drive an annual tradition.
“I thought when I did it I thought I would maybe get 30 or 40 coats. I would never imagine I’d get 201. So, we definitely want to at least do this next year for sure and start earlier, because the weather is crazy,” she said. “It just really inspired me, that maybe I would contact more places, especially with the youth. We work really closely with all of our Payne County youth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.