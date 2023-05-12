Summer is fast approaching, and the Stillwater Public Schools district has prepared a variety of programs to entertain and educate students.
SPS will host a variety of free summer academies and camps this summer with its “Summer in Stillwater” program – and there’s still time to get involved.
SPS dedicated a special page on its website to highlight the summer offerings.
“We started our summer page to highlight our summer academies, camps, and activities like summer meals and the Book Bus,” SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said. “In having conversations with families, especially those new to Stillwater, I realized a list of camps might be beneficial. It seemed it could help families looking for activities for their kids, organizations hoping to increase participant numbers and participation in our own events.”
SPS Summer Academy and other summer programs, including sports camps, are open to all SPS students, but the district will reserve space for those who could most benefit from the summer academies.
Some programs begin May 22, and most will last through July.
If enrollment exceeds available spaces, SPS will create a waiting list and will try to accommodate those requests.
Transportation is available for all SPS summer academies, but not the summer camps. All SPS summer academies are free.
For students needing extra help with learning English, SPS offers an English Language Learners Summer School. There is an Extended School Year with Special Services for students with disabilities needing help beyond the school year. High School Credit Recovery is also available for those who need to boost their credits.
The Book Bus is also coming back for the summer, and will be visiting parks and other Stillwater locations from May 22 to July 27. The summer meal program begins May 30.
“I think the summer page helped raise community awareness of some activities around town, particularly of our Book Bus and summer meal offerings,” said Fuxa.
One popular camp is the Theatre Camp for students in third-fifth grades. There is no cost for the camp due to a grant from the Stillwater Public Education Foundation.
The camp has been well attended in previous years, Fuxa said. He said families really got excited about the program.
“We’re really proud of that camp,” Fuxa said.
SPS also provides information about other Stillwater events available to families.
Those include events like AR Workshop Youth Summer Art Camps, the Dancing Turtle Interactive Celebration of the Arts, deadCenter University (a filmmaking program), Lake McMurtry Adventure Camp and Mathocity.
Oklahoma State University will host multiple summer camps. There are fees involved, but some of the available activities include Camp Colvin, College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology Camps, Greenwood School of Music Summer Music Institute and Sports Media Camp.
Find more information at stillwaterschools.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.