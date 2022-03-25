Sunnybrook Christian Church raised over $30,000 in offerings for Ukraine refugees and sent 11 volunteers to Poland on Wednesday.
Jim Johnson, a Sunnybrook pastor, said when news of war broke out, he knew they needed to help where they could.
"We knew that there would be kind of an ongoing need to help care for the women and children coming out of Ukraine,” Johnson said. “So we took up an offering to assist with the daily care that they were providing.”
He said they are volunteering with Proem Ministries, an organization in Poland.
“We as a church have been sponsoring ... a missionary from our congregation and his wife and two children, who are right now serving in Poland. What they're doing specifically is planting a new church in a city not too far out of Warsaw,” Johnson said.
Filling needs
Johnson said they are going to Poland to fill in wherever help is needed. Whether they’re caring for women and children or helping refugees find permanent housing. He said there's a camp in Poland that Proem uses for kids throughout the summer. Since it's not being used, it was opened up for people in need of housing.
“One of the big, big things that they're trying to accomplish right now is making sure that the refugees that are coming in, those that have been displaced from the war, would find more permanent locations,” he said. “They need a place – these mostly women and children – as they try to find other places for them to go. So there's just constant care and oversight needed to happen at the camp.”
Johnson said another need is bringing supplies closer to the Ukrainian border.
“... basically loading up supplies and taking it to churches and to different relief organizations that are closer and dealing with the crisis in another way ... everything from bandages to medicines, to whatever it is that they possibly need,” he said. "So we'll be packing that. We'll be loading that. We'll be distributing that. I believe that we'll even be driving some of that to other different relief areas in eastern Poland.”
Providing a safe place
Johnson’s son and his family are missionaries in Poland and have been for three years. Johnson said they visit and help there each year, but this is different.
“I mean, the biggest thing I think we're definitely going to see is just a lot of people who are going to be both in need, and incredibly grateful,” he said. “Everything that I have seen, and even talking to their leaders, as is just that the need is, is great. And they're trying to help as many families as possible, who are still trying to just come to terms with their lives being turned upside down.”
One of Johnson's main concerns is how Poland deals with the influx of refugees.
“I think that's the part that's going to be definitely interesting. I can't fathom what it would actually be like to be in a situation like this,” Johnson said. “So to be able, to help people at a time of need like this, I think it's just a great opportunity.”
Raising funds
Although Sunnybrook took up an offering and raised thousands of dollars, Johnson said they aren’t the only church or people in Stillwater helping Ukraine.
“I think it's a natural and the responsible thing for us to do. So that's why it's always been kind of on our hearts at Sunnybrook. And we're really grateful for a number of other churches in Stillwater that have reached out,” he said. “And if they didn't have a ministry partner in Poland, they're actually helping to get money to Proem.”
Johnson said churches that don't have the contacts in Poland are helping get money to organizations in other ways.
“They're actually contacting us … this is not just Sunnybrook that is doing this. This is literally other Christians coming together in Stillwater, who have a deep heart for doing what is right,” he said.
Johnson said the part he and other volunteers have in this is small compared to everything refugees face. He said he hopes to provide peace.
"We're not going to be able to fix the crisis, obviously … and so we acknowledge that our gift is a small thing in light of what the need is,” he said. “Even a week over there, the 11 people that are going. What we're going to be doing is kind of a small thing, but we just feel like it's the responsible thing to do to demonstrate the kindness and the goodness of God.”
