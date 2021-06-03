Supporting recovery: Oxford House for women and children to open in July

Women who are struggling with drugs and alcohol will now have a safe place to live while seeking sobriety. A women’s and children’s Oxford House is opening in Stillwater in July.
Outreach worker Misty Hahn, who helps with the expansion of Oxford Houses, said the house is opening because she received phone calls from women in the Stillwater area who are in recovery.
“There’s not a lot of options for women,” she said. “Oxford House has as its primary goal, the provision of housing and rehabilitative support for the alcoholic and drug addict who wants to stop drinking or using and stay stopped.”
This new addition to Stillwater isn’t the first Oxford House. There are 3,000 nationally, with 120 in Oklahoma and another one – for men only – in Stillwater.
Hahn said Oxford House has been around since October 1975, when the first one was opened in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The benefits of opening up a women’s and children’s house is being able to place the mother and child together, Hahn said. But capacity is limited.
Because of the way the house is designed, only one or two children under the age of 13 will be able to live there, she said.
“A lot of the time, the women who live in an Oxford House are working on getting their children back with them and need a safe place to do so,” Hahn said. “Then there are those times when they have their child full time and just need a safe place to get back on their feet.”
The new Oxford House will accommodate eight women who meet one of the following criteria: completion of a residential treatment, completion of clinical detox or stable recovery. They must work a recovery program, remain current on expenses and avoid disruptive behavior, Hahn said.
They will also be required to have a job.
Living in the house while seeking recovery has many benefits, she said. Residents receive 24-hour peer support structure, responsibility and so much more.
“Our success rate is if a member stays in an Oxford House for 12-18 months, their chances of remaining clean and sober is 87% and our monthly success rate is 93%,” Hahn said.
With a little over a month before the house opens to the public, she said they are seeking donations from the community. Items needed include furniture, kitchenware and other household items.
“We are trying to furnish the home so when these women move in, they have the feeling of being safe and know that this is their home,” Hahn said.
To donate, contact Hahn at misty.hahn@oxfordhouse.org or by phone at 405-826-6818.
