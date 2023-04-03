Performing surgery in space isn’t easy, but three Stillwater High School seniors are working to change that.
Miles Johnston, Zane Miller and Jace Brown, STEM Academy students, allowed their imaginations to soar when they participated in a project-based program called NASA Hunch at Meridian Technology Center.
Now the three seniors are headed to Houston to compete against more than 2,500 high school students on April 19.
NASA engineers continue to find ways to meet the challenges of living in the International Space Station, and they’ve enlisted high school students to help them – posing real-life problems for students -- who then find solutions.
“Working with mentors from the Johnson Space Center to develop solutions for problems that astronauts have identified for the International Space Station is preparing our students for their future careers as engineers,” said STEM Academy instructor Debbie Short.
The three seniors chose a capstone project that involved solving how to perform surgery in space.
“Eventually, there's going to be a need to do surgery as they're up there for longer or (for) any complications that happen,” Miller said.
But getting stainless steel surgical tools in space – such as tweezers and hemostats – is harder than it seems. Money, time and weight issues stand in the way.
The surgical tools need to be sterilized, reusable and durable – just like stainless steel surgical tools. The catch is they need to be 3-D printable.
Certain tools needed certain thickness, but other tools can be less rigid. An early prototype, though thinner than later examples, could still be used for certain surgical tasks.
The filament printer on the I.S.S. has a spool of filament made of a carbon fiber or infused nylon. When the nylon is melted, a nozzle moves back and forth and builds the tools in layers.
“As that goes on, you can actually see the layers,” Johnston said. “Layer by layer, it builds it up.”
As they worked together, they found that there was an 80 percent weight reduction in making surgical tools this way – and astronauts could print any tool they would need instead of taking tools with them that they may not use.
The team worked together to choose whether to sterilize the tools that were printed or to recycle them. In all, the team tested four different sterilization methods.
“Recycling is pretty expensive and energy consuming," Johnston said. “UV light is the best way to sterilize because they already have a UV light sterilization.”
The three SHS students have known each other for six years, so they knew working together wouldn’t be an issue. Johnston took the team manager role, Brown, the lab research lead and Miller, the engineer lead.
“We were on a baseball trip when we found out that we won,” Brown said. “We were freaking out. Everyone on the team was wondering why we were running around and calling people.”
The team presented its work to MTC in December as part of the requirements for the class, but it also presented the work to a NASA engineer in February.
Throughout the project, the students had regular virtual meetings with the NASA engineers who guided them and gave clarity on what works or doesn’t work in space.
For example, choosing an alcohol bath to sterilize the tools seems right since it’s commonly used at doctors’ offices, but that is not the case.
“We didn’t know until they told us that they can't have any flammable materials at the International Space Station because it could cause hazards,” Johnston said.
The team chose to test its hypotheses with sample surgeries, dissecting a cow’s eye and a sheep’s heart to see if the surgical tools would hold up against the rigors of space.
“We got to record all of it to show off the effectiveness of our tools to NASA,” Brown said.
The NASA Hunch program has multiple projects with multiple levels, but with 3D projects, there's only one winning team – and Brown, Miller and Johnston were the top team in the nation.
The three seniors plan to attend Oklahoma State University to follow careers in microbiology and aerospace engineering. They’re still in awe that they were chosen to compete in the program.
“They could actually use our project on the Internet and in future space missions,” Johnston said.
