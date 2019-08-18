On the first day of their internships, the students tour the Stillwater Medical Center facility. While on the helicopter pad, they asked to have a photo made with the chopper. Shown are (l to r): Franklin Fellow Maggie Walter, Rippy Fellow Paeton Watkins, and Breedlove Extern Sarah Teeman. All three have successfully completed their summer internships and will provide a summary report and receive their stipends at the Stillwater Medical Foundation’s August board meeting. For more information about the program, visit www.smc-foundation.org