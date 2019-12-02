Have a hilarious holiday story? A tear-jerking Christmas tale? Share it with the community at the Stillwater Public Library's second StorySLAM on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. The live storytelling competition takes place downtown at the Modella Art Gallery. The guiding theme for storytellers is "Surviving the Holidays."
Storytellers should come prepared with a 5-8 minute true, family-friendly story to share with the crowd. Participant names will go into a hat to be selected at random. Registration is preferred, but storytellers can decide to jump in on the night of the event.
"Registering to be a storyteller helps us to have an idea of how many people will participate beforehand," said Stacy DeLano, library director. "But, we understand that getting up in front of people can be intimidating. Our experience is that once people see that they're in a safe and supportive space, they start to feel more comfortable about sharing their stories."
Audience members are needed to listen, cheer on storytellers and act as judges.
"If you're familiar with the StorySLAM format from listening to 'The Moth,' then you know that the spectators are incredibly important,” DeLano said. “They provide the environment and encouragement that allows people to come together and share with strangers."
A few crowd members appointed as judges will decide on the best storytellers of the evening. The grand prize winner will receive a $25 gift certificate for local restaurant Good Little Eater.
"StorySLAM 2: Surviving the Holidays" is free and open to the public. Registration is requested for both storytellers and participants to help facilitate seating and plan refreshments. To sign-up, please visit https://tinyurl.com/StorySlam2.
Modella Art Gallery is located at 721 S. Main St. More information about the gallery and upcoming exhibitions is available at www.modellaartgallery.org.
Find information about Stillwater Public Library programs at http://library.stillwater.org.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
