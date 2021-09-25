EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series on child sexual abuse. The topic may be too sensitive for some readers. The survivors have given the News Press permission to use their identities.
Just as Joseph Scott Rood sexually abused his daughters, Michelle and Nikki in similar ways, he abused his granddaughters Jordan and Kaylee.
Both Jordan and Kaylee were molested starting at age four, and abused well into their teen years. Although he used similar grooming techniques, on both of them, each woman had her own experience.
Grooming Jordan
Jordan, the older sister, said as a child Rood would would “bond” with her in a weird way. As an adult, she can clearly see where the grooming began.
He would take her to the computer room and force her to watch pornographic videos on his lap.
“This was definitely part of the grooming stages of, I guess, the relationship. This was to show me that there’s … girls out there that like doing this, it feels good to them, these women please their men,” she said. “He would say ‘girls,’ he wouldn’t say ‘women’ … Over time I’ve grown to use the word women instead of girls so it’s less demeaning.”
Somehow he managed to hide his actions from other family members.
Their mom Lisa says she walked into the computer room one day and startled him. This made her question what was happening.
“The look on his face made me feel extremely uneasy,” she said. “I felt something just bothering me in the pit of my stomach but tried to blow it off.”
Lisa said her daughters both denied being sexually touched by Rood when she initially asked them.
“I guess Scott had groomed them so well that they wouldn’t tell me that he had touched them,” she said. “So after that, I blew it off as that gut feeling I had as just being all in my head.”
Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown said when a familial bond is present, it doesn’t always appear to be abuse. The grooming process, he said, is about making the abuser seem safe with the child, to not raise red flags with the child’s family.
Jordan’s abuse
Jordan said she was molested the first time when she was on a family trip.
“I was 4-years-old, and actually I went camping. I don’t exactly remember who I was with, but I’m pretty sure my uncle and grandma and grandfather were there,” she said.“I didn’t really know what was going on … I was 4 and it was night time, and he was touching me. At some point what actually stopped that, that night were some raccoons … scratching on the side of the tent.”
Jordan’s family wasn’t aware of the abuse until she told as an adult. She said Rood would abuse her in front of the family but would hide it.
Brown said that’s not unusual.
“It shows a level of power over this child … it shows the child that this person can get away with this in front of everyone,” he said.
Lisa wasn’t the only person suspicious of Rood, but she was the only adult. Nikki, Jordan’s aunt who the same age was a witness to Jordan’s abuse.
“I remember waking up one night, I was supposed to be sleeping … I remember seeing him with Jordan and I think I tried to convince myself it was a dream, like I didn’t see that, it was just a bad dream,” Nikki said.
It was traumatizing knowing what Rood did that night. Nikki said she reported to an adult in the family, who said she wasn’t surprised, but nothing was done.
Jordan said around age 12, she figured out what was happening and wanted the sexual abuse to stop, but he didn’t.
Kaylee’s abuse
At 7-years-old, Kaylee was on a family vacation when her grandfather abused her again. He owned a travel camper, and several of the kids stayed in it, she said. He once again had her get into his lap, and began touching her. She said she got “fussy” and he stopped.
Nikki said she also saw Kaylee and Rood in the camper, but didn’t know the details.
“I remember he would take them in there by their self … I remember being very suspicious of that trip,” Nikki said. “And I couldn’t for the life of me remember why none of the other adults were, maybe because I knew because I was a child.”
Kaylee said she was always afraid of Rood, but since her family trusted him she suppressed it.
Rood eventually stopped close to her 10th birthday, around the same time Jordan was questioning the abuse.
He didn’t sexually touch Kaylee for the next six years, something she calls a “grace period”
But, in Oct. 2017, she says Rood raped her after giving her more than 10 shots of alcohol.
She passed out and woke up sick, so Rood brought her a bowl, and took off her hoodie and necklace. She passed out again, and woke up to him assaulting her.
“Immediately I sober up, I know what’s happening to me and I start freaking out,” Kaylee said. “But my thought process was if he knows I’m awake, he might make me do things that I don’t want to do, or he will kill me.”
She said Rood kept guns in the house. Rather than resisting, she chose to live, she said.
“I remember that it hurt so much that I immediately disassociated myself … I just wanted to survive, I didn’t want him to know I was aware, because I just wanted to get through this, I just wanted to go home” she said.
She said at one point she said she became cold and started shivering, Rood noticed and threw a blanket on her.
“I don’t know how to put it into words but it was like a random act of humanity came out of him during that, like he cared about me,” she said. “But at the same time he was raping me so it was a super confusing moment.”
Kaylee wanted to report the assault but says she had several fears about being judged because she drank alcohol. She said she didn’t want to be shamed. Eventually her mom found out by reading messages where Kaylee confided in her boyfriend.
Lisa said the messages were at least a year or two old by the time she read them.
“I was shocked and didn’t go ask her about it right away,” Lisa said. “The next day, I called Jordan and told her about the conversation I found and began to ask her if it had ever happened to her. She answered yes, before I could even finish the sentence. I then confronted Kaylee and she said it was all true and began to tell me about the rape that happened the last time she saw him.”
Reporting
Jordan and Kaylee reported their abuse for the same reasons as Michelle and Nikki did. They didn’t want another child to be abused. After making her report, Jordan was asked by law enforcement to make a controlled call to Rood.
Brown was with her when she made the call.
“I told her it could go great or bad, he may realize it’s a set-up and not talk,” he said. “Or he may give us what we were after.”
Jordan called Rood and made up a story to get him to talk about the sexual abuse. He didn’t deny the abuse, she said. but after many questions he panicked.
When it was over, she broke down.
“After that phone call ... everything that was welling up inside me, all that stress, I finally let it go and started sobbing,” she said. “That was extremely hard to do.”
Brown said the call strengthened the case, as they hoped it would.
Overcoming trauma
Jordan said she didn’t feel like she had as much to overcome. But her sister Kaylee struggled with PTSD, nightmares and low self worth.
“I have constant nightmares of him molesting me and raping me, along with him chasing me and never being able to get away from him in these dreams,” Kaylee said. “They are so surreal that sometimes I wake up and start crying.”
Kaylee said her boyfriend, who she has been with for several years, calms her down in moments when she has a nightmare or an anxiety attack.
She relies on her family and her boyfriend for emotional support to help her overcome the trauma, but says she may do counseling in the future.
“I didn’t deserve that, that’s not my worth and I just started to kind of push myself to get rid of those bad thoughts about myself,” she said.
