Law enforcement officials across several agencies are searching for Braedon Chesser, 27, a man accused of shooting and wounding a deputy in Pottawatomie County.
Chesser made several videos in 2020 after a person known to him was arrested. The Facebook group 'Christopher Ledbetter Needs Our Help' alleges misconduct within the McCloud Police Department, with Chesser making several videos on behalf of Ledbetter.
Ledbetter pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for illegally owning a fully automatic machine gun.
There was also a GoFundMe set up for Chesser saying "Braedon is still getting harassed by the FBI."
In June 2020, an anonymous Youtube video was made to McCloud Sheriff's Office and McCloud Police Department.
"To the McCloud Police Department, if Christopher has any accidents while in custody with you, we will take that as an admission of guilt and use any means we have available to disrupt your operations and reveal your criminal activity," the masked person said. "For your sake, make sure Christopher stays alive and well. We do not forgive, we do not forget, we are legion, expect us."
Chesser has not been located he is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 185 lbs.
