Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.