A man suspected in the death of a Stillwater woman who was dumped at a Guthrie hospital with multiple stab wounds is now in custody. According to a release from the Guthrie Police Department, and first reported by the Guthrie News Leader, Roshauna Ray, 40, was the victim of the Jan. 4 fatal stabbing. Clyde Marquette Fields, 40, was taken into custody Sunday in Del City.
Guthrie PD received a call at about 7:21 p.m. Jan. 4 that there was a woman unconscious in front of Mercy Hospital. Officers found Ray in the bushes outside the main entrance, according to the statement. Ray, who had multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the emergency room, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.
“The Guthrie Police Department would like to thank the Stillwater Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Del City Police Department for their tireless efforts in assisting with the investigation and apprehension of Fields,” the release stated.
According to court records, Ray had filed an emergency protective order against Fields in November. The two were in a domestic relationship. According to Ray’s petition for a protective order, they had gotten into an argument Nov. 15 that turned violent. She wrote that Fields had been verbally abusing her, and that she put her hand over his mouth to silence him. He then pulled her hair, swinging her by her braids, according to Ray. At that point, wrote that she left the house on foot, and he followed in his car.
“He tried to force me back in his car,” she wrote. “I told him to have his stuff out my place in 30 minutes. When I came back he was gone. He came back, I had a knife in the door so he couldn’t get in and he kicked the backdoor in to gain entry. After entering, he punched me in the face, kicked me and hit me with a baseball bat.”
Fields had a history of being charged with domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to an Oklahoma County case in 2013. A few other charges followed with dismissals by the state.
