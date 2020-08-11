No additional charges will be filed against the Perkins teenager arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred July 11.
Ricky Daxton Blade Brunt, 18, of Perkins, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
“Upon completion of our investigation into the shooting incident we staffed the case with the District Attorney’s office and the decision was made not to pursue additional charges,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.
According to the release, officers received a call regarding gunshots in the area of S. Hester Street.
“Simultaneously, an officer parked in a lot in the 600 block W. 13th observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Hester Street and then round the curve to travel eastbound on 13th Avenue. The vehicle did not have its headlights on, it was exhibiting engine malfunctions as it was making loud noises and barely moved,” Gibbs said.
The officer shined his flashlight into the vehicle and the 16-year-old driver asked if he was a police officer.
“The 16-year-old driver of that vehicle and the back seat passenger, Ricky Daxton Blade Brunt, exited the vehicle and approached the officer,” Gibbs said. “As they did the officer immediately noticed Brunt was in a state of panic. His appearance was disheveled and there was apparent dried blood on the front of his shirt.”
The release also said Brunt had a laceration on his left cheek and swelling above his left eye. Brunt approached the officer while shouting he was attacked by several people who had weapons. He claimed self-defense.
“He stated ‘I did not mean to shoot the kid.’ Brunt told the officer the rifle he used was in the back seat of his car. The rifle, a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62x39 semiautomatic rifle was located and seized from the vehicle,” Gibbs said.
According to the release, Brunt and the driver were visiting a friend in the 1000 block of S. Hester Street.
“They told officers that as they were leaving the residence a subject at the residence confronted Brunt and punched him in the face several times,” Gibbs said. “They stated others at the residence joined the assault and began hurling objects at Brunt and his car including a hammer and a metal pole.”
The release said Brunt told the officer he fired six or seven rounds with his rifle in the direction of the three people he said assaulted him.
Gibbs said the confrontation was over an incident that occurred several months prior to the shooting.
The release said several items were found at the residence in the 1000 block of S. Hester Street.
“Several random objects were scattered in the yard, the street and across the street as though they had been launched at the area when Brunt’s car had been parked. Those items included a hammer, a 4-foot light bar, a bicycle wheel, a metal pole and a metal softball bat,” Gibbs said.
According to the release, during an interview, a family member of the 16-year-old shooting victim corroborated Brunt’s description of the events.
The victim was transported by a family member to the Stillwater Medical Center immediately after the incident, before police arrived.
“It was determined the victim had bullet fragments or pieces of shrapnel lodged in his head. He also had an abrasion on his back that may have been caused by a grazing bullet or flying debris. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer a direct hit from one of the rifle rounds,” Gibbs said.
Brunt was arrested the night of the incident and charged with three felonies.
“The evidence and statements collected from persons involved and witnesses at the scene at the time of the incident indicate that Brunt acted in self-defense when firing shots in the direction of his assailants,” Gibbs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.