Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers were involved in a shooting while trying to recover a stolen vehicle.
Wednesday morning around 11:38 a.m., troopers were alerted of a stolen vehicle out of Purcell.
Around 11:53 a.m., two troopers spotted a black Tahoe traveling northbound on I-35, resulting in a pursuit between the suspect and troopers.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said, the suspect took the Shields exit in Moore off I-35 and lost control of the vehicle, departing the roadway.
The vehicle continued traveling through the median and hit a light pole on the north side of N. W. 27th St.
The pursuit lasted approximately five minutes.
The suspect exited his vehicle and the two troopers fired their weapons, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two troopers involved were not injured.
According to the report, OHP Troop Z, the Investigation Division will be investigating the shooting.
They will present their findings to the District Attorney’s office.
The names of the troopers and the suspect were not available during press time.
At this time next of kin has not been notified.
