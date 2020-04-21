On Tuesday morning, officers responded to 2300 N. Boomer Rd. in regards to a pedestrian versus vehicle collision.
The cyclist was riding their bicycle when struck by a black, four-door Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows.
An SPD Facebook post said the model could be 2014 or later.
Officers on scene said there was damage to the passenger side bumper and it was hanging off.
The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Boomer Road and doesn’t have tags.
After a follow up with Officer Ricardo Inciarte, who was investigating the collision, the suspect was still at large and unknown.
Inciarte said the victim was verbally unresponsive.
Inciarte said the victim was transported to Integris in Oklahoma City with severe trauma.
The extent of the trauma is unknown at this time.
Inciarte said leaving the scene of an accident with an injury is a felony charge.
He asks anyone with information to call the police at 405-372-4171.
LifeNet assisted SPD on the scene.
