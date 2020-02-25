Troy Wayne Shadowen Jr., 23, and Bridgett Nicole Barton, 29, were charged with felony murder.
On the morning of Feb. 17, the Cushing Police Department received a 911 call regarding a trailer on fire. The trailer was in the 200 block of norht Wade Avenue.
The trailer belonged to Patrick McGuire, 40, who was deceased at the time of the fire.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the reporting party described McGuire’s body as, “stiff as a board” as he pulled McGuire from the trailer.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and EMS pronounced McGuire dead at the scene.
Medical Examiner Investigator Juanita Gallardo conducted a field examination on McGuire.
According to the affidavit, the body didn’t show obvious fire damage. Gallardo located trauma on the left side of McGuire’s head head behind his left ear. There was a laceration to the left ear and trauma to the left side of his face.
According to the affidavit, suspected gunshot wounds were located on the back and left leg on McGuire’s body.
An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma. The body didn’t show signs of thermal injuries or smoke inhalation.
The incident started out as a suspicious death, but quickly turned into a homicide investigation.
The case was handed over to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. Special Agent Rachell Savory investigated the homicide.
Savory interviewed McGuire’s mother. His mother said she had last seen her son on Feb. 16 and was helping him pack and move.
She told Savory that a woman and man that looked and dressed female were at McGuire's residence at the time she was there, and were still at the residence when she left his residence.
The mother and Savory walked through the residence after the scene investigation was complete and created an inventory of missing items.
The missing items were a red electric guitar, other guitars, Marshall brand amplifier, collector coins and a new T-Mobile cellphone.
Shadowen allegedly disclosed information about the incident to a friend.
According to the affidavit, Shadowen admitted to robbing someone, pistol whipping them and splitting their ear open.
Shadowen allegedly showed the friend a Samsung Galaxy cellphone that belonged to McGuire.
The affidavit said Shadowen borrowed clothes and a phone from the friend.
The affidavit said, “Shadowen called someone on Facebook Messenger and told him he ‘ditched the mask and hoodie.'”
Dustin Deshaun Williams admitted to Savory that Barton, Shadowen and himself talked about robbing McGuire.
The three of them allegedly arrived at McGuire’s property on Sunday. While at the property, Williams believed Shadowen was “assessing the property value,” the affidavit said.
According to Williams, he was not present during the incident that occurred the following day, resulting in the death of McGuire.
The affidavit said, “Williams was made to remain at a residence in Cushing while Shadowen and Barton went back to rob McGuire.” That was the information Williams gave to Savory.
Williams also told Savory that Shadowen admitting to robbing and killing McGuire and then setting his trailer on fire.
Williams allegedly told investigators where the stolen items could be found, they were located in the 9000 block of east Canyon Pass in Stillwater.
The affidavit said a Samsung cellphone and Samsung digital watch were found in a creek approximately one mile south of Shadowen’s trailer.
Williams allegedly told Savory he was held hostage until agents arrived on Feb. 19. The affidavit said Williams was unable to use a phone, and Barton allegedly told Shadowen, “the hostage escaped.” resulting in Shadowen allegedly saying she almost got Williams killed.
The affidavit said Barton allegedly told investigators she didn’t see nor did she commit the crime she has been charged in. “She was just there to steal s---.”
Barton was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. Shadowen was charged with murder, arson and kidnapping.
A court date has not been set for Barton or Shadowen at this time.
