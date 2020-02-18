CUSHING – The death of Patrick McGuire, who was found dead Monday outside of his burned trailer in Cushing, is being treated as a homicide. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation sought information Monday for what they called a "suspicious death."
McGuire was found dead when a passerby called authorities to report a fire. Video acquired by KFOR showed men lighting a trailer on fire and an explosion.
CAUGHT ON CAM: A neighbor's surveillance video caught McGuire's final moments. Investigators say multiple people were seen setting his trailer on fire and taking off. FULL STORY: https://t.co/9RrMdvIRbu pic.twitter.com/qnFSj211OU— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) February 18, 2020
“At this point we are writing down all leads and tips,” Brook Arbeitman Public Information Officer at OSBI said.
The OSBI is asking for tips, and anyone with information to contact them at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
This story is being updated.
