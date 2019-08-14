'Sword of Trust' cuts to the funny bone

I went to the Circle Cinema in Tulsa for the first time last Sunday.
The historic venue has been on my list for a long time and I finally got the chance to watch a movie there and though I had never heard of the film I saw, I had a great experience.
In this modern world, we don’t get the chance to see movies that we haven’t at least seen a trailer for somewhere. That’s why “Sword of Trust” stood out to me. Circle Cinema prides itself on independent films and as an IFC product, “Sword of Trust” is right in their wheelhouse.
Starring Marc Maron – who I have grown to love after seeing him on Netflix’s “GLOW” – and “Workaholics” alum Jillian Bell, it is a humorous romp with some twists and turns but is made by the performances.
Maron plays Mel, the owner of a pawn shop in Birmingham, Alabama, who is kind of just gliding through life with a millennial co-worker in Nathanial (Jon Bass) to keep him in a constantly annoyed state.
Mel is approached by Cynthia (Bell) and Mary (Michaela Watkins), who have inherited a sword from Cynthia’s late grandfather. Apparently, the sword has an infamous past with the Civil War and the couple looks to profit on it, but Mel wants in on it, too.
Trying to sell the sword to southern loyalists starts a wacky journey involving vans, conspiracies and toy rooms.
While the concept is a good one, the acting is what makes this film stand out from typical indie fare as Maron, who has been around for a while on the smaller scale and who hosts a national podcast, continues to be a revelation in any project he is in.
What I liked:
• I cannot understate Maron’s performance. So many actors try to come off as raw and want to portray true human emotion. Although Maron usually plays a curmudgeon, he always connects with the audience because he can strip away all pompousness of acting. He comes off as genuine in a profession where it is in short supply.
• In one scene, the highlight of the film, the four main characters have been shoved in the back of a moving van to be taken to a secret Confederate truther base where they hope to sell the sword. In this scene, a natural conversation breaks out and the actors’ performances truly sell on the experience.
• This movie has some great comedic elements with obviously some dark humor with the subject matter, but I applaud the writing for keeping it light and delivering on the premise.
What I didn’t like:
• There are some subplots that I feel were a little undercooked and perhaps, if it had been a big budget movie it could have spent some more time on developing them.
Reason to watch:
You don’t have to go to Circle Cinema to see it, but if you can ever go watch a movie there, I recommend it. This film is good all around with quite a few laughs to keep you entertained.
Rating: R for language throughout.
My score: 93/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
