Oklahoma State University will receive a $120 million donation from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation, President Kayse Shrum announced Tuesday.
Pickens, the billionaire oil tycoon who died in 2019, will have given about $650 million to the university. This includes what remains the largest single gift to an NCAA athletic program -- a $165 million donation in 2005 that helped build the west end zone at the stadium that bears his name.
“We are incredibly thankful to the T. Boone Pickens Foundation for this extraordinary gift,” Shrum said. “Boone was a true leader and visionary whose investments, involvement and advocacy for energy independence drove America's oil and gas industry for nearly seven decades. But it was his generosity that had the most significant impact.”
More than half of the donation, $63.7 million, will go toward student scholarships, and $25 million will go toward the OSU Human Performance Innovation Complex. The university announced the facility in February and said private donations would fund a space in the building for the Cowboy Football Center.
Jay Rosser, T. Boone Pickens Foundation director, said Pickens would be pleased OSU is positioning itself through the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute to discover and apply evidence to improve lives.
“Physical, mental and spiritual health played a big part in Boone’s life,” Rosser said. “Boone's passion for health and research programs is evidenced by his philanthropic support for a wide range of world-class institutions.”
The remaining $31.3 million will be used to renovate and reconstruct Karsten Creek Golf Club. Pickens and former OSU golf coach and athletic director Mike Holder were friends for decades.
OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said the university will be able to strengthen its position as a leader in athletics. Karsten Creek was selected as host site for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in 2003, 2011 and 2018.
"OSU Athletics deeply appreciates the T. Boone Pickens Foundation’s incredible generosity and unwavering support,” Weiberg said. “Health and performance were very important to Mr. Pickens personally and he was a leader in providing those opportunities for his staff and employees.”
The gift includes donation of Pickens’ personal and business archives to OSU for a museum that will honor his legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. OSU will build the publicly accessible museum inside the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium near his posthumously-dedicated statue.
“Even today, almost four years after his death, he continues to make an impact for good through the generosity of his foundation,” Shrum said. “As a result, a new generation of Oklahoma State students will have access to life-changing scholarships, researchers to world-class facilities, and student-athletes to outstanding academic and athletic facilities. We cannot overstate his impact on our university."
The donation comes seven months after the Pickens estate finally sold his 100-square-mile Texas ranch for $170 million. The ranch was on the market for five years.
Rosser said Pickens’ love for OSU knew no bounds.
“His unwavering commitment to seeing the university thrive academically and athletically was inspiring. We are proud to carry on his legacy with this $120 million gift to his alma mater,” Rosser said. “We hope this contribution will inspire others to continue supporting Oklahoma State’s endeavors, just as Boone did throughout his life and beyond. We are honored to be able to continue his legacy and support the university he loved so deeply.”
The OSU/A&M Board of Regents acknowledged the gift at its board meeting on Friday.
“This gift will have a lasting and transformative impact on our university community, providing vital resources and opportunities to students, faculty, athletes and staff," said Jarold Callahan, chair of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents. “We want to thank the T. Boone Pickens Foundation for supporting Oklahoma State University in its ongoing pursuit of excellence as one of the nation’s premier land-grant universities.”
