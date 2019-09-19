Knowing that most people have already heard the stories about T. Boone Pickens the oil tycoon, those who spoke at Thursday’s memorial service wanted people to know about T. Boone Pickens the friend.
The service at Highland Park United Methodist in Dallas was the first since Pickens’ Sept. 11 death. He was 91.
Rev. Paul Rasmussen wanted Pickens to be remembered as a man of faith. Pickens’ longtime friend Alan White wanted the man to be remembered for his wit, generosity and loyalty. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted Pickens to be remembered as a man who got back up every time he was knocked down.
Jones told the story of how as a player he was made to point four fingers to the sky as the horn sounded on the third quarter. He said it was meant to show that you would rise to the challenge after three quarters of battling weighed on you physically and emotionally. He said the same was true for life and that Pickens, who faced his share of personal and professional disappointment “was the “best fourth quarter player that I’ve ever been associated with.”
“Boone turned it on. And it didn’t just turn it on and all of the sudden he was breaking 80-yard runs and nobody touched him. Boone would get slapped back, boy here he’d come again, he’d get slapped back. He’d call on that humor. He’d call on everything he could. He would inspire the people around him. Boone was a fourth-quarter player. Probably the best fourth-quarter player you and I have ever had the privilege of being on a team with. I’m going to miss Boone Pickens.”
White said it was common for Pickens to use humor when things seemed the darkest. He told the story of Pickens’ hospital stay after one of his strokes. He said Pickens had been confused for a while, and kept saying he wanted to “break out” of the hospital.
“It was Christmas Day and it was time for him to get out of the hospital and he calls me on the phone,” White said. “He says, ‘I have just broken out of the hospital and I’m on my way to your house.’ I said what do you mean, ‘you just broke out of the hospital?’ He said, ‘I just tied some sheets together, I went out the window and lowered myself down to the car. And I’m in the car and I’m on the way to your house.’ I said, ‘Gosh, I bet the people at the hospital are really glad you’re gone.’ He hung up on me. Ten minutes later he was at my house … we hugged and wished him a merry Christmas.”
Of course, White also told the story of Pickens the Oklahoma State fan. Pickens gave $652 million total to the university, which included large amounts to athletics and the geology department. He said in 2011 after winning the Big 12 Championship, they were celebrating with dinner. OSU Athletics Director Mike Holder removed a sheet from an object on the table. It was the Big 12 Championship Trophy.
“I thought, oh my gosh, if he give it to him he’ll never get it back,” White said.
Oklahoma State University will host a service 3 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena that will be open to the public.
