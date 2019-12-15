For those students in Stillwater who look to graduate from high school at a quicker pace or those who wish to catch up on credits and graduate on time, Lincoln Academy provides that opportunity. Lincoln provides individualized education for students that allows them to complete their schoolwork at their own pace.
Lincoln Academy Principal Trent Swanson said the alternative school is a school of choice, meaning the students have to make the choice to attend. The staff will sit down with students and map out an academic plan in order for students to be successful and how to get them to graduation. He said students are often highly motivated, and are wanting to complete their schooling in order to graduate at their desired pace.
One student who recently completed his credits at Lincoln and graduated was Caleb Bush, the son of Carl and April Bush. Carl Bush said Caleb has wanted to go into the Army ever since he found out his grandfather had been an Airborne Ranger and jumped out of airplanes. Caleb was motivated to finish schooling at Lincoln because it helped him graduate at his desired time that will allow him to enter the military when he wanted to do so. He started at Lincoln a few months into the school year after beginning the year at Stillwater High School.
“I am and I had been looking into going into the Army,” Caleb said. “I still had a year and a half of school left at that time, and so it just wouldn’t get done in the time I was ready to leave and be gone. So I had seen Lincoln as an opportunity to finish school early and still have that time period where I can have a little bit of a break before I ship off.”
Caleb said the environment at Lincoln helped push him to complete his credits by the time he wanted to. He said people were very welcoming, as staff made it their mission to help students reach their goals. He said it was one of the reasons he felt motivated by the school’s environment to finish when he wanted to.
“It was good, because I could move at my own pace and do my own thing,” Caleb said. “But at the same time, it wasn’t just like their students threw their hands up and said ‘Figure it out on your own.’ They were still there when you needed help … they would come around and check on you and make sure you were figuring everything out.”
Caleb completed his last credit on Dec. 6, and participated in The Walk on Monday, which is a tradition held at Lincoln Academy once students complete their credits. Graduates walk down a corridor of the school surrounded by family, friends, teachers, classmates and others as they cheer for the graduate during the walk through the school.
Swanson said all Lincoln students are invited to participate both in The Walk and the SHS graduation ceremony in May at Gallagher-Iba Arena. He also said when a student graduates it is a proud moment for the staff and all those who help the students graduate.
Carl said it was emotional for him to see his son complete his credits and graduate, and that Caleb was told it was not an option for him to not complete his schooling.
“It’s emotional for me,” Carl said. “He’s my firstborn, and seeing some of the trials and tribulations that he’s gone through to get us to this point, and for him to still be able to complete it in the time he wanted to get it done, makes me very proud of him. It was a very emotional moment for me and a proud moment as a father.
“I’m very proud of what he accomplished, and I’m very thankful for the teachers that went out of their way to make sure that it happened the way he wanted it to happen. I think that’s what we need more of. We can’t just send our kids off to school and put it off on the teachers. It’s our responsibility, as well, as a parent to get in there and find out what needs to happen and what your role needs to be to get the goal accomplished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.