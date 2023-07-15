The educational partnership between NASA and Oklahoma State University that has lasted since 1968 opened a new chapter June 30 with the Space Act Agreement.
Professor Susan Stansberry, associate director of the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Aviation at OSU, said the university has a longer-running partnership with NASA Education than any other.
“Before there were boots on the moon, we were doing activities like the space mobile,” Stansberry said. “We would send these vans out all over the country to schools to meet with (students) and show them all kinds of things about space.”
In 2016, OSU signed a $49 million cooperative agreement with NASA to provide activities and challenges for students, such as the OSU Space Cowboys. At one point, OSU had 70 staff employed at five different space centers to head the programs.
The former educational program at NASA is transitioning to a small business opportunity, and the Space Act Agreement will provide a pathway for OSU to continue working with NASA in developing educational experiences for students, along with facilitating joint research, technology transfer, technology development and outreach initiatives.
Stansberry wrote it as an umbrella agreement that will make OSU a priority research institution with the Johnson Center in the area of human spaceflight.
“I’m very excited about it because OSU has these new institutes like the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute,” Stansberry said. “The chief researcher for human performance at Johnson’s Space Center has sent me all her group’s research questions.”
Professor Jamey Jacob said this will meet a NASA Education need for outreach with the expertise that OSU can continue to offer through programs such as Teacher in Space and Teaching from Space, Explorer Schools, Digital Learning Network and INSPIRE.
The programs give K-12 and undergraduate students an opportunity to learn more about what NASA does – not just the space side – but also the aeronautics side, while simultaneously helping NASA solve some of their problems.
As an 8-year-old, Jacob said he fell in love with space. His interest grew as he watched the inner workings at Skylab, the first United States space station.
Now, he’s the executive director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE), director of the Counter-UAS Center of Excellence and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at OSU. He has worked with aeronautics, aircraft design and drones.
On the space side, he focuses on STEM, student involvement in NASA and research projects and outreach opportunities across the state.
“One of the things that’s come full circle in that is designing air craft for other planets,” Jacob said.
His current project is developing balloon systems and components for aircraft to someday fly to Mars for NASA.
“My involvement with the program has primarily been as a user more than anything else,” Jacob said. “(OSU’s) effort has primarily been focused on running these outreach and educational opportunities for NASA, across NASA centers around the country.”
Jacob said career technology schools such as Meridian Technology Center are an ideal breeding ground for this because they have sharp students who are eager to learn yet and haven’t been “contaminated” with the training that says “we can’t do that.” They are able to think outside the box.
The challenges presented to students gives them a chance to practice their creative ideas and meet with NASA scientists and engineers.
Projects involved developing a way for an astronaut to cut a zip tie while in zero gravity or a mechanism to repair holes from meteorites on the International Space Station.
One of the unique factors of the partnership is the research opportunities that OSU can provide for NASA.
“NASA is, at its heart, a science organization,” Jacob said. “They need support in those areas. That’s where a strong engineering and science program like OSU has helped fit that bill and fill the needs that they have to be able to have research done.”
NASA Director of STEM Engagement Gamaliel Cherry said the Space Act Agreement builds on the relationship with OSU and will provide creative innovation.
“We’re excited to ensure that OSU is the cornerstone of what NASA has to offer,” Cherry said. “NASA has a university collaborations initiative that focuses on making sure that key universities have a focus in helping us achieve our mission, not only today, but in the future. And we’re proud to be here today to say that OSU is going to be a part of that.”
In addition to the Space Act Agreement, Tulsa innovation Labs and the Osage Nation celebrated with OSU at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility at OSU-Tulsa’s Helmerich Research Center. Local, tribal, state and national leaders were present at the ceremony.
The LaunchPad Center will provide resources to develop new technologies in advanced air mobility – as well as staff to help solicit projects from industry, engineers and researchers to build new products, and support services that will commercialize technologies and grow new companies.
This collaboration will support developing and deploying emerging aviation technologies, including unmanned aerial systems with wide-ranging critical infrastructure inspection and agricultural monitoring. The LaunchPad Center will also develop new air transportation systems to move people and goods in places currently underserved by aviation – including rural and tribal communities.
“The big picture of the LaunchPad event was celebrating these almost 60 years of NASA Education work and then showing the path to the future of … our efforts to forge ahead with these new research relationships,” Stansberry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.