The water splashed through the air over the crowd of cheering onlookers.
No, it wasn’t SeaWorld, but rather one of the biggest fundraising events every year. More than 100 people packed the parking lot across from Eskimo Joe’s to either watch or participate in Polar Plunge, the yearly event that raises money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.
The national event, which has been around for decades, celebrated its 10th year in Stillwater and had its biggest number of participants yet.
“It keeps growing every year,” said Jennifer Lightle, development director for Special Olympics Oklahoma. “We had 90 plungers last year and had 115 this year. We raised $13,000 last year and we raised $17,000 this year. Our goal was $15,000 so we surpassed our goal. Great day for Special Olympics Oklahoma. it was a great day for Stillwater Polar Plunge and so grateful for everybody who came out.”
Before the main show – where people jumped in a pool that was at 42 degrees – there was some festivities where for a small price, someone could dunk one of Stillwater’s finest.
Kids, adults, even Pistol Pete lined up for a shot to dunk a member of the Stillwater Police Department in a dunk tank. Both patrol officer Matt Smittle and Sgt. James Hanson were the lucky volunteers to watch participants throw a softball, attempting to hit the button that sent the officers into the frigid water.
“Obviously, Polar Plunge is a great event for the law enforcement, as well as Special Olympics,” Hanson said. “The anxiety of not knowing if they are going to hit or not. The weather is chilly today, but it is a lot of fun.”
After the pre-plunge festivities, emcee Jerry Fitch started gathering folks around to the swimming pool. Following an announcement from Eskimo Joe’s CEO Stan Clark about the new design for the Special Olympics this year, everyone started getting ready to jump in the pool.
Groups from all around Payne County showed up, including Oklahoma State University athletes, fraternities and sororities along with those sponsoring Special Olympians themselves took the dip.
“It gets better and better and better every year,” Fitch said. “It is a great group and we had OSU athletes here. We had teams, we had Cushing, we had Perkins. It is so cool to see everyone come out and raise money and have a blast plunging for Stillwater Polar Plunge.”
Fitch’s son, Brian, is a Special Olympian and he had a group jumping with him that was part of the Sigma Alpha sorority.
“Brian takes advantage of all of these Special Olympics events,” Jerry Fitch said. “It is a big deal to him and then to see the whole community support and spend money and help raise money to support all of the great events that Special Olympics puts on is phenomenal and unbelievably cool.”
Alex Adams, a member of Sigma Alpha who was part of Brian’s team, said the moment went by really fast, but she loved it.
“It was just a quick run and jump and then we had to get out so it was a blur of cold and trying not to look like an idiot in front of everybody,” Adams said. “I think it is really great for the community to help us get involved. It is a great organization and I like the inclusivity of it.”
Among the OSU athletes were members of the equestrian, soccer and football teams. Fitch joked that it was the first year all the athletes showed up and it was because of the good weather Saturday.
Cowboy wide receiver Tylan Wallace was one of the football players who jumped, which included his receiving buddies Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf.
“It was super cold and I was happy that my boy Wolf dragged me out here and got me to do this. It was a lot of fun,” Wallace said. “I just appreciate everything Special Olympics do, man. I think everybody should have the opportunity to go out there and show what they can do in all sports no matter who they are so I had to come out here and show my support.”
With the amount of volunteers showing up – every plunger paid a minimum of $75 to jump – Lightle is excited for how it will help when Stillwater’s Special Olympics kick off in May, as well as what it means for next year’s Polar Plunge.
“We are so grateful for everybody coming out, it means the world for us,” Lightle said. “We thank everybody and we hope to continue to keep doing it. After 10 years, we want to keep it going.
“… We hold the largest state games in North America and we hold it right here in Stillwater every May. We will have over 5,500 athletes. the money we raise here goes to help pay for that.”
