Stillwater Republican John Talley narrowly held off challenger Brice Chaffin in an election that took a bit more time than was typical for Payne County.
Talley topped Chaffin for the second time to win the Oklahoma House District 33 nomination but the final tally didn’t come for more than three hours past when the polls were closed. In what was also the closest local vote of the night, the unofficial results were Talley 2,533, Chaffin 2,328. Talley won with 52 percent of the vote.
Two precincts in Payne County, 600401, in the far western portion of the county and 600201, in the far eastern portion, took extra time to make it in, which also affected the County Commissioner race. According to the Payne County Election Board, there were issues with faded codes on the ballots that were being rejected by scanners and leading to spoiled ballots that had to be addressed at the election board. That happened to between 30-40 ballots in 600401. In the other precinct, 600201, the Payne County Election Board told the News Press there was a power outage at the polling location which resulted in emergency votes, and those ballots had to be brought back to the Election Board office and fed through the machine there.
Talley faces no challengers in November. If the results are certified by the Payne County Election Board later this week, Talley will be on his way to serving his third term in the State Legislature.
Talley opened with a lead in early/absentee voting, 261-206, ahead of Tuesday. Chaffin stayed within striking distance most of the evening as Talley never climbed much over 55 percent of the vote.The district has changed slightly since it was redrawn following the Census. It no longer includes most of Perkins, and dips into eastern Logan County. Chaffin had a slight edge with Logan County voters, 223-220, on Election Day.
Talley held a financial advantage throughout most of the campaign, according to reports filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Chaffin’s Pre-Primary Report revealed an aggregate total of campaign funds received as $11,544. Talley’s aggregate total was just over $77,000.
Talley was first elected in 2018 after ousting incumbent Greg Babinec. He won the 2020 nomination over Chaffin with 54 percent of the vote.
• Incumbent Ty Burns won his Republican primary for Oklahoma House District 35 in a dominating fashion. He led early voting 352-60 and only extended his lead on Election Day. As the count trickled in, he held with around 80 percent of the vote for most of the evening and finished at 78.61 percent. He gathered 3,345 votes to 921 for Johnson. Burns will face Democrat challenger Sam Jennings in November. Jennings filed unopposed.
• In the race for District 32, which now includes Perkins and other parts of southern Payne County, incumbent Kevin Wallace topped challenger Ryan Dixon, 3,030-2,361. There is no challenger outside of the Republican party for that race.
