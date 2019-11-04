The 2019 Tax Statements for Payne County residents will be mailed the second half of November.
Payne County must have certified levies from joint counties that share a school district with Payne County before the levies for Payne County can be certified. One of the joint counties has a delay in certification this year.
Carla Manning, Payne County Treasurer, expects to have all certified levies in hand by the middle of November. Manning assures Payne County residents that her office will work diligently to get the tax statements in the mail as soon as possible.
