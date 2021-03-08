As Stillwater schools head toward a return to the classroom following spring break, there are signs of relief and signs of concern.
Even with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announcing Monday that it was opening vaccination availability to people in Tier 3 of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes students, not every teacher is confident they can consistently do the things the CDC says are needed to make in-person instruction as safe as possible.
The district has held two vaccination clinics for faculty and staff, and the teachers who received their vaccines say it gives them a feeling of relief and increases their comfort level.
Shelly Anaya, a teacher at Stillwater Middle School, said she was extremely grateful to the district and does feel safer about going back into the classroom.
But challenges remain, and they are the same challenges school districts have faced since before the school year began.
In August, National Public Radio announced the results of a national poll that showed what it called “overwhelming trepidation” on the part of teachers to returning to the physical classroom. The survey found that 82% of the K-12 teachers polled did not feel it was safe.
The teachers interviewed by PBS in December still felt fearful about in-person teaching, even as many of them reported feeling overwhelmed by the demands of teaching remotely, especially when they had children of their own who were at home.
One teacher noted that cleaning would be more difficult because school districts have cut janitorial staffs in recent years, leaving teachers responsible for cleaning their own rooms with supplies they have on hand or buy themselves.
Concerns have been raised by parents and educators across the country about children falling behind academically or missing out on other things they need to be healthy and happy, like social interaction and nutritious meals.
Both President Joe Biden and Gov. Kevin Stitt have called for school reopening to be a priority.
In February, the CDC issued new recommendations that said “K–12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely. Schools should be prioritized for reopening and remaining open for in-person instruction over nonessential businesses and activities.”
It also said in-person instruction should be prioritized over extracurricular activities like sports and school events, to minimize the risk of transmission and protect in-person learning.
To get children back to school, community spread has to be controlled as much as possible, and the school environment has to include precautions such as everyone wearing masks correctly and consistently, maintaining physical distancing, proper hand washing, cleaning the facility and contact tracing.
Whitney Bailey, a researcher who has a PhD in Family Ecology and has done extensive work in the area of policy and advocacy, said only four of the 11 measures the CDC recommends are completely within the district’s control. Those are the measures teachers will be tasked with implementing: Masks, distancing, hand hygiene and cleaning.
Because she wanted to be sure the district had an understanding of how confident teachers felt in their ability to accomplish those things, Bailey, who has been independently tracking COVID-19 statistics with a small team of volunteers on the Stillwater COVID Information Facebook group, created a simple survey.
The survey was distributed via two closed Facebook groups and she received 161 responses, about 18% of the district's estimated 900 faculty and staff members.
The survey found that 56% of the respondents felt extremely confident they could ensure masks were worn consistently and correctly on an alternating A/B schedule while only 20% felt extremely confident while on a traditional schedule.
The results followed a similar pattern when it came to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and cleaning and sanitizing the school facility.
The respondents were less likely to feel confident about being able to maintain physical distance, with 37% feeling very confident under the A/B schedule and only 8% feeling extremely confident under a traditional schedule. An overwhelming 65% said they did not feel confident at all about their ability to ensure students maintain recommended physical distances under a traditional schedule.
An SPS teacher who asked not to be named due to a tense atmosphere surrounding the issue of when to return, said she has concerns about "all of it."
She said it's not because she doesn't want to be back in school, it's because she doesn't see how to enforce all the mitigation behaviors needed to do it safely. Younger kids are less likely to get extremely ill from COVID-19, but it is still possible.
She would feel better if everyone could be fully vaccinated before they return but that won't be the case by the end of spring break.
"I think some people thought it was just about teachers fearing for themselves, but it's not," she said. "Those little people mean everything to us."
Bailey said it’s not that she doesn’t want children to go to school, but it’s important for the district to have a good understanding of how well the people charged with implementing the measures feel they will actually be able to do that.
Stillwater Education Association President Victor Gonzalez said the survey results show that SEA members don’t feel they are able to implement CDC guidelines that would make it safe to return to full in-person traditional learning.
“As an organization, we are very grateful for the vaccine and the efforts that administration has made to procure those for us. However, our students have not been vaccinated, and those who are eligible will not be fully vaccinated by the time we return to full in person traditional learning per the current plan. In fact, no group (student, faculty, or staff) will be fully vaccinated at that time. Our primary focus is safety, both in the classroom and in the greater community. Students who are unvaccinated, and will be for the foreseeable future, will still be a major contributing factor to spread in the community,” Gonzalez said in a written statement.
He said he supports having the voices of faculty and staff heard and called for people to focus not on being “for” or “against” but on what he called the greater problem: An overall lack of funding in public education.
The Stillwater Board of Education will meet at Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and is expected to review conditions ahead of the planned return to a traditional five-day schedule.
