The operators of Ted’s Cafe Escondido, an Oklahoma chain founded in 1991 that has grown to 10 restaurants in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Lawton, have announced they’ll be opening a new fast-casual restaurant in Stillwater.
It will be the fourth location for Ted’s Tacos and Cantina. The others are in Oklahoma City, Ada and Ardmore.
The Stillwater location will be opening at 502 N. Main St., the former site of Old School Bagel Co., in early 2022, according to a statement released on Thursday.
“It’s been a goal of ours for a very long time to find a home in Stillwater and serve the amazing community there,” Ted’s Chief Operations Officer David Foxx said. “It’s an incredible town that we’re eager to open our doors up to next spring.”
The flagship location in the Uptown 23rd District in Oklahoma City opened in November 2020 and offers specialty tacos, build-your-own burritos, sheet pan nachos and loaded waffle fries along with a full-service bar and a dog-friendly patio, the company’s website says.
All meals also come with complimentary chips, salsa and cheese sauce like the original Ted’s Cafe Escondido but the format menu and pricing is different than the full-service concept.
The Ted’s Tacos and Cantina menu feature The Wet Taco, made with slow-cooked beef Birria and Oaxaca cheese on corn tortillas, grilled to order and served with onion, cilantro, lime and a dipping sauce. Other offerings include Nashville Hot Chicken tacos, Asada tacos and loaded queso.
The Tacos and Cantina concept was under discussion before the COVID-19 pandemic, Foxx said in a statement posted to the company website. But it also helps the company meet more recent customer expectations.
“This new concept not only allows us to enter the fast casual market, but also allows us to offer new dining options,” he said.
The restaurant, which will be less than a mile from Boone Pickens Stadium, offers a variety of fiesta packs, which the company says are perfect for tailgating and watch parties. It will also offer two daily happy hours Monday through Saturday and happy hour all day on Sunday.
“Whether you’re looking to pick up food for the family or get drinks with your friends, Ted’s Tacos and Cantina is truly a place for everyone,” Foxx said. “Our team is thrilled we will be able to bring this fun, new concept to the Stillwater area.
