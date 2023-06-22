Inexperienced in their field, six teams of novice chefs fought it out in a tournament event. Only one team became the champion and won a $25 gift card. All others were chopped.
The Stillwater Public Library hosted "Teen Chopped" Wednesday as part of its Summer Reading program “All Together Now.” Teens in grades six through 12 got the chance to show off their creativity and cooking skills at a group challenge version of "Chopped," the Food Network game show.
The Summer Reading program encourages local Stillwater kids to participate in weekly activities and performances and emphasizes the importance of reading during the summer months.
Jordan Stine, Reference Librarian for Stillwater Public Library, said Teen Chopped was important for the Summer Reading program because it tied into the theme of working together.
"I wanted them to have fun cooking something," Stine said. "They can put their skills together."
Six teams attended -- four of five and two pairs. As each team prepared for the competition, they huddled up to discuss what they would cook for the judges.
Library staff provided various cooking utensils and a mystery basket in the middle of the table for each team. There was also a cart full of different vegetables, fruits, breads and other cooking materials.
The activity also had volunteers set up at a stove top and an oven to help the kids cook items if needed.
A panel of three judges evaluated meals from three different categories: appetizer, entrée and dessert. With each category, the teams were able to look in the mystery basket to reveal the three ingredients that needed to be used during the round.
During round one, the teams were given tortillas, corn and Hot Cheetos to prepare an appetizer in only 10 minutes. The teams made meals such as quesadillas, tacos or spicy burritos.
For round two, the teams were given 20 minutes to make an entrée out of ramen noodles, an onion and kimchi. Many of the teams made a noodle soup for an entrée while some made a salad.
During round three, the teams had to make a dessert in 20 minutes out of cupcakes, graham crackers and cotton candy. Each team made a different kind of cupcake for this round, whether is had graham cracker frosting or cotton candy topping.
The teams worked diligently during each round, whether they were running to grab ingredients or helping volunteers cook the meals. The activity was hands-on, allowing the kids to learn how to cook for themselves and others.
Stine said that Teen Chopped was useful for the kids to learn from, especially considering teamwork.
“Everybody has good ideas and everybody can listen to each other, learn something and grow together,” Stine said.
By the end of the event, the judges had added up all of their points and came to a conclusion. The overall winning team was Swedish Chefs, a team of two.
