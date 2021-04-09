A 17-year-old male was transported by Survival Flight April 4, to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after he was involved in a one-vehicle wreck near Cushing.
The teen was driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro at 5:41 a.m. and traveling southbound on Euchee Valley Road.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report, he was driving at a high rate of speed.
He departed the roadway to the right and struck a barbed wire fence, rolling at least two times before coming to rest on its wheels.
The driver was at first transported by personal vehicle to Cushing Regional Hospital before being transported to St. Francis.
The OHP listed the driver in fair condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
A current update on the driver could not be obtained due to his name being withheld.
The OHP report said the condition of the driver at the time of the collision was apparently normal and the cause of the collision was Unsafe speed for traffic conditions.
