On March 4, 2017, three people were shot in the 200 block of W. Third Ave. in Stillwater.
Rodriguez Cortez Johnson, Jr. and Shakeem Carter were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Leeann Dotter, Kaylee Mullins, Carter and Christopher Peck were at the residence hanging out.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Peck had a tan duffle bag containing marijuana.
Officer Greg Miller noted Mullins told him Peck was supposed to sell marijuana to a friend but the deal had fallen through.
According to the affidavit, Carter used Mullins’ cell phone to make six phone calls. After the last phone call, Johnson had arrived at the residence.
The three men began conversing over the marijuana when Johnson allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, shooting Peck, Mullins and Dotter.
Peck was shot in the torso and head. Dotter was shot in both hands as she attempted to shield herself. Mullins was shot in the shoulder, head and face.
Mullins was treated at the OU Medical Center, Dotter was treated at the Stillwater Medical Center and Peck was treated at St. John's Medical Center.
Peck succumbed to his injuries on May 5, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the affidavit, Johnson and Carter fled the scene with the tan duffle bag.
Carter was originally charged with first degree. That charge was amended and changed to conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Carter pleaded guilty to that charge.
Johnson was charged with first degree murder and two charges of shooting with intent to kill.
He has been held without bond in the Payne County Jail.
Johnson will have a pre-trial on Friday if new information needs to be discussed.
He is set for jury trial on March 23 at the Payne County Courthouse.
Oklahoma State University professor accused of stalking a former student
Hugh Christian Crethar, 54, of Stillwater, was accused by a graduate student of repeatedly sending messages at all times of the day and night.
The victim reported the incident to OSU and Crethar was put on a suspension.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim felt harassed and intimidated by the alleged continuous electronic communications.
Crethar pleaded not guilty to the charges of stalking and will have pre-trial Friday.
He has a jury trial set for March 23.
