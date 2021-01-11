A teenager was recently charged in Payne County with robbery by use of a firearm.
Anthony Keshawn Jones, 18, was arrested because he allegedly was involved in a robbery of the Git-N- Gallup.
Stillwater Detective Mary Kellison conducted an investigation into the alleged robbery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Justin Sappington was dispatched at Dec. 20 to 1325 N. Perkins Rd. in reference to a possible robbery.
“Stillwater Police Communications had received a 911 call from a witness who stated he believed someone had just robbed the gas station,” Kellison wrote in the affidavit.
The witness on scene advised the officer he witnessed a robbery in which a 30 pack of beer was taken.
The affidavit said the witness alleged a gun was pulled on the store clerk, when the clerk was trying to recover the stolen beer.
Sappington made contact with the clerk, the affidavit said the clerk had blood on his face and a significant injury to the bridge of his nose, which was bleeding.
“He observed open bleeding abrasions to his index and middle knuckles on his right hand, right ring finger and right wrist. He had light abrasions to his right elbow as well. Officer Sappington noted open bleeding abrasions to his left middle knuckle and wrist,” Kellison wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit noted various other injuries on the store clerk.
According to the affidavit, the victim was working at the front counter when he observed a male walk in and select a 30 pack of Bud Light beer.
The affidavit continued to say the unidentified male walked out the door without paying for the beer.
The victim alleged he noticed the subject holding the case of beer on his right side farthest away from the clerk, in order to avoid detection.
According to the affidavit, the store clerk chased after the subject that began to flee. The store clerk described being able to grab the case of beer, causing it to fall to the ground and tear open.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he received all of his injuries from falling to the ground.
Jones was arrested by two officers on unrelated charges to this alleged robbery. He was arrested for defective equipment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“I was given information that Anthony Jones was a possible suspect in the robbery that occurred at the Git-N-Gallup. He was being held at the Stillwater Jail on the above-mentioned charges,” Kellison alleged in the affidavit.
Video footage was obtained of the alleged incident by SPD.
Jones is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be in court Jan. 12 to appear with counsel.
