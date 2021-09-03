Stillwater firefighters have set up tents in the parking lot at Stillwater Medical Center as SMC prepares for a possible influx of patients.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared a state of emergency Thursday, in an effort to take some pressure off Stillwater Medical, and enlisted the state health department to activate the Medical Reserve Corps.
The tents are to provide expanded treatment space ahead of the holiday weekend and OSU home game. Volunteer doctors, nurses and techs from the Medical Reserve Corps are also coming in to help with staffing issues.
“With the upcoming holiday weekend, several large events and our current lack of available beds and staffing, we are extremely concerned about an additional surge of patients needing medical care,” Shyla Eggers, Director of Public Relations at Stillwater Medical said in Thursday's release.
City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press game day usually means more ambulance calls.
“The City of Stillwater regularly hosts events and activities which have the potential to attract an influx of 40,000 visitors with the first event on Saturday, Sept. 4,” the release reads. “The hospital already serves patients in a six-county area and capacity is full with Intensive Care Unit and medical beds. Currently, additional patients are holding in the emergency department until staffed beds are available.”
