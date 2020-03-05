Test kits arrive in Oklahoma as state officials work to corral coronavirus worries

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has provided the Oklahoma Department of Health with novel coronavirus test kits, which is in the process of validating the kits, according to state health officials.
Oklahoma has yet to confirm a positive case of COVID-19, but has investigated cases. Current testing had to be sent to the CDC.
Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference Thursday to give an update on the state’s efforts to track, and possibly respond to the disease.
“The state is taking this global epidemic seriously in its recent introduction in to the US,” Stitt said. “The state is well positioned to monitor the situation, deploy assets as needed and protect the public health and safety of Oklahomans.
“The Department of Health and its many partners have been working every day to protect, mitigate and prepare if a case is confirmed.”
Stores across the country have reported customers buying out the alcohol-based hand gels. That was the case in a Stillwater Walgreens, where there wasn't a bottle of Purell left on the shelves. "It's like this everywhere," a store employee said.
Health officials have said the risk of infection remains low in Oklahoma, but they have trained for the possibility of an outbreak. Stitt said he held an exercise with his entire cabinet, and “walked through every angle in Oklahoma’s response,” in case of an outbreak.
“The degree of risk can change quickly, in the event the situation worsens, Oklahoma has a statewide plan in place that is operational,” Stitt said.
State Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said Oklahoma has been monitoring travelers, the situation in general, and even prepared to respond with “caches of medical and health care supplies stored in strategically located warehouses that can be supplied upon request.”
The Payne County Health Department released a statement Thursday that “its medical and emergency medical partners, emergency management and other community partners are in regular communication regarding COVID-19 situation updates, planning measure, and response needs.”
Travel is still one of the biggest predictors public health officials are using to determine exposure. Recently in Oklahoma, two pastors who returned from a trip to Germany imposed self quarantine because a speaker at that conference had tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Cox said it should be a standard practice for people who have traveled to places with widespread or community-spread infection to self quarantine for 14 days.
State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said because the symptoms are like flu symptoms, which is much more widespread, recent travel history or exposure from another known case could help officials determine risk of exposure.
“If an individual does not have recent travel history or exposure from another known case, more than likely we’re talking about another common respiratory virus,” Burnsed said, adding that many places have rapid test kits available for flu and other illnesses.
If people do believe they are developing symptoms related to the illness, like fever plus coughing, they need to call ahead to wherever they are going to seek medical attention.
“If you develop systems, contact a health care provider and inform them you have symptoms of illness and you are concerned of exposure,” Burnsed said. “They can make arrangements at the facility to receive you safely. They will work with public health officials.”
