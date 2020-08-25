Testimony ends in Vazquez trial

The second day of Joseph Vazquez’s trial began at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent called the third witness, Gina Hutchison with the Payne County Sheriff's Office.
She is the assistant jail administrator and is familiar with the booking process at the Payne County Jail.
Some of the information they received from Vazquez was his Social Security number, phone number, address, an emergency contact number, his date of birth and his name.
Vincent presented state’s exhibit #47, which was a printed out booking sheet belonging to Vazquez. Hutchison told the court the printed sheet in front of her was the same as the file the jail had on Vazquez.
Vincent passed the witness and Royce Hobbs didn’t cross examine.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio called the fourth witness, Stillwater Police Department Detective Sherae LeJeune, who was called to testify because she investigated the shooting.
When she arrived SPD patrol officers were on scene, but the victim was not.
She alleged there were blood droplets, a blood puddle with a mixture of tissue and a shell casing found on the scene.
The detective told the court she maintained custody of all the evidence from the scene.
As discussed during the trial Monday, a “be on the lookout” was sent out from dispatch with a description of Vazquez’s vehicle.
Once law enforcement found his vehicle, LeJeune had to obtain a search warrant from Noble County due to the vehicle falling in their jurisdiction.
Garuccio asked if anything can be on the search warrant or if it had to be specific.
“It has to be evidence specific to this case,” LeJeune told the court.
After she obtained the search warrant, her and another officer searched the vehicle. She alleged a 40-caliber pistol was found in the glove box and a magazine was also found inside the vehicle.
The detective made contact with Ashley Barrera a little over a week after the alleged shooting.
“She looked like she was in pain,” LeJeune said.
She also said Barrera was using a walker, and had large surgical scars on her legs.
The detective alleged she was given text messages from the victim via her work email.
The messages in question were allegedly between Vazquez and Barrera.
Hobbs cross examined the detective and asked about LifeNet being on scene as well as Stillwater fire Department.
The detective said she didn’t know their protocol. She also arrived after the LifeNet paramedic and EMT left the scene.
She was also asked about the other officers who responded to the scene. The detective said her reports should list the names of those involved.
Hobbs brought up the blood spots and puddles with tissue. He alleged the victim wasn’t in the area where the body fluids were found.
The paramedic, James Underwood, told the court Monday the victim was wrapped up and her wounds weren’t bleeding excessively. He determined it was possible blood could have fallen while she was on the gurney. but it was unlikely.
Hobbs asked if the detective tested the blood found on the scene and she said she didn’t.
Hobbs told the detective and the court that the detective is supposed to investigate first and draw conclusions later.
He also said she made a lot of assumptions regarding the investigation.
Garuccio redirected and asked if there was any reason the blood on scene wasn’t Barrera.
The detective said no.
She was dismissed and Vincent called the last witness for the state.
Lt. Kyle Bruce was sworn in and took the stand to testify.
At the time of the incident he was a Sgt. and worked as a Division Commander for the investigations unit.
“I just canvassed the area,” Bruce told the court.
He alleged he was looking for shell casings.
A majority of the time spent on this witness was the interview tapes that were shown to the jury and court.
The interview took place at the Payne County Sheriff’s Department in one of their interview rooms.
The state admitted exhibit #49 into evidence and proceeded to play the video.
In the video Vazquez is read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak to Bruce.
In the video Vazquez alleged the incident with Barrera began more than a month ago.
He said she owed him money and he gave her plenty of opportunity to return the money that she was given.
“Ashley owed me some money,” Vazquez said.
He said the victim made excuses on why she didn’t have the money, and even laughed at him.
He called her a victim during the interview at first and then said he didn’t want to call her a “victim.”
In the video Vazquez said he had a brother and sister type of love for Barrera.
He did admit during this interview to shooting Barrera in both her legs, and firing a warning shot.
“It is what it is right now,”Vazquez said on the tape.
After this portion of the video was played the jury was dismissed so the state and defense could address things with the judge.
The defense wanted the remainder of the video to be played for the jury.
Vincent objected to the remainder of the video being shown due to it being hearsay.
The remainder of the video was Bruce and Vazquez talking while they waited for a jailer to take Vazquez, Vincent said.
She also alleged the defense only wanted to play the remainder of the tape because the defendant began to cry and she said it was to gain sympathy from the jury.
The judge overruled Vincent’s request and the remainder of the video was played.
The jury intently watched the remainder of the video, some even glanced several times at the defendant.
Hobbs cross examined Bruce after the remainder of the video played.
He asked Bruce about the other emergency personnel that were on scene. He asked if it was important for him to know everyone that was on scene before he had arrived.
Bruce said he knew emergency personnel were on scene, but didn’t know how many.
Hobbs said in court there were 14 emergency personnel on scene between LifeNet, SFD and SPD.
He once again asked about the victim’s pants. Bruce said it stayed on the victim and wasn’t logged into evidence.
The state rested.
Once the jury had left ,the judge asked the state and defense about motions.
Hobbs alleged the state didn’t have the evidence to charge his client with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Garuccio responded with the evidence she had that supported this charge.
The judge said the court found competent evidence to support the state’s charge.
Court resumed at 1:15 p.m. for the defense to present their side.
Hobbs told the court once they heard his client’s side he thought the jury would find the shooting was justified.
Vazquez took the stand and told the court his side of the events that led up to the shooting.
The defendant testified that he has prior military experience and entered into the United States Marine Corp at the age of 18.
Vazquez told the court he gave Barrera money and gave her drugs occasionally so she could “make money.”
On the night in question Vazquez told the court when he arrived he took his gun out of his holster, so he wouldn’t appear threatening.
He told the court the victim once again told him she didn't have the money, so he said he turned to leave.
In court Vazquez told the jury Barrera had threatened to “beat my a--” and kill him.
Vazquez admitted in court to shooting Barrera, but didn’t want to kill her.
“I know the effects of guns and what guns can do,” Vazquez said.
Hobbs discussed the prior military experience Vazquez had. The defendant alleged due to his experience in the military he at first wanted to administer aid to Barrera after the shooting.
He also alleged when he left the scene Barrera was in a different location than she was in the shown photos.
Garuccio cross examined the witness and told the court Vazquez never mentioned being threatened by the victim before.
She alleged he appeared concerned for Barrera in court, but didn’t seem concerned during the initial interview.
Both parties rested by 1:49 p.m. Tuesday.
The jury will receive jury instructions at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
