There is a place on 3rd Avenue in Stillwater that exists just to give back to the community.
The Coffee House, at 519 W 3rd, was founded in 2008 and still abides by the mission it was founded by – to help those in need.
Every month, the shop gives to a local nonprofit, with Director of Operations Taylor Brown saying The Coffee House gives away $10,000 a year to chose organizations, with about 80 different nonprofits helped since the shop opened. Those include Payne County Youth Services, Wings of Hope, Our Daily Bread and many others.
“Everybody that we have donated to before contacts us,” Brown said. “Some people really rely on that money to make it through. We have a pretty big impact.”
The Coffee House is run by University Heights Baptist Church next door, so it has a really solid local backing.
The most recent nonprofit to get a donation was My Father’s House, whose goal is to build 20 homes for 20 families on 20 acres someday and is currently in the fundraising stage of their mission. My Father’s House founder Mike Fitzgerald said it was an honor to get a $1,000 donation, as he urged people to check out the Stillwater institution.
“Stop in The Coffee House and see who they are supporting in February,” FitzGerald said.
Brown said he loved the idea of My Father’s House and since FitzGerald has been spreading the word of the organization for years, Brown thought My Father’s House was a slam dunk for a donation.
“Mike had been on the radar for years and we had so many other people on the list so he kept getting pushed back,” Brown said. “For some reason, I was talking to him and we hadn’t decided next month’s and I said, ‘Why not?’ This is awesome. I want to see an orphanage like that and I want to see dozens of kids in a great facility, thriving.”
The Coffee House is volunteer-run with 100 percent of its profits away. Its service and products were even given an certificate of excellence by restaurantGuru.com this year. It is open 2-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2-8 p.m. on Sundays.
“The whole goal is give college students an awesome place to hang out an relax and feel like they have a family,” Brown said. “We don’t want to overprice anything, but we want to provide them with excellent products. We don’t need any money, we don’t want any money, we just want to give it back. We want to encourage humanitarian projects, ministries, missions, anything we can that builds up the kingdom, we want to invest in it. We send money worldwide, we invest money locally, it is all just helping other people.”
