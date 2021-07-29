Block 34, the undeveloped block of city-owned land in downtown Stillwater, took a step forward Thursday with the long-awaited laying of sod.
The City of Stillwater first began discussing options for the block in 2012.
Although the Block 34 Trust has a phased plan for creating a usable public space with a grassy area, an outdoor stage and bocce courts, that was approved by the Stillwater City Council in April 2019, progress slowed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, utility crews removed power poles and overhead service lines. They buried 430 feet of underground distribution system and installed service lines for food trucks along the west side.
In May, the City hired Kerns Construction to finish tearing out alleyways that divided the tract of land, scrape off asphalt millings that had been dumped on portions of it and level the ground.
With the addition of sod, Block 34 becomes a smooth, level green, suitable for community events.
City Manager Norman McNickle previously told the News Press he held off on finishing the resurfacing because a developer had expressed interest submitting a proposal for the space.
McNickle said the developer is still interested and he hopes to have a proposal in a couple of weeks, but it was time to finish the project.
“We had put that off for so long,” he said. “It just seemed logical to go ahead and do it. Even if we get a proposal, those take some time.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.