One of the biggest talking points of Oklahoma high school basketball this season isn’t 3-point lines or play clocks, but rather the ball itself.
This year is the first season where the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association requires a new ball to be used for the postseason – which means many coaches will get them in the regular season to adjust.
After several years of having the almost- brown Wilson Wave ball as the official ball, the OSSAA has a new Wilson ball it agreed on last spring in the extremely bright orange Evo NXT.
Other than the color, which many coaches say resembles a pumpkin, there have not been many complaints aside from the price for the smaller schools. Priced at $79.99 per ball, schools in the News Press area have had to spend hundreds and even thousands of dollars they weren’t expecting to.
Former Glencoe boys basketball coach John Lazenby said it is frustrating they had to move from the Wave balls, which most everyone liked. He likes Wilson products as he remembers more than a decade ago when the OSSAA tried to go with Reebok, which a lot of people hated. However, for a small school like Glencoe, it is a lot of money.
“It is the craziest orange I have ever seen,” said Lazenby, who is Glencoe’s superintendent. “We went out and spent money to get them, didn’t break the bank but another thing we could have used our money on. Now we have tons of these Wave balls we can’t use.”
Morrison athletic director Cory Bales said he doesn’t know why the OSSAA chose to change balls, but the kids seem to like the EVO NXT balls. The school got 12 new balls for $960 for the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats to use. Bales said luckily they were able to afford it and still use the Wave balls in practices so they don’t go to waste.
“It is a good feeling ball. I don’t necessarily understand what is associated with it all, but I am not on those basketball committees,” Bales said.
OSSAA Assistant Director David Glover said in an email it was Wilson’s decision and not the organization, but the OSSAA does work on 3-4 year contracts with sporting good companies so the EVO NXT should be in circulation for a few years.
Perry Athletic Director Brandon Hight, who is also the boys basketball coach, said he doesn’t mind the OSSAA changing balls, but it is a nuisance having to change out all at once because of the price. He said Perry got an early start by ordering 16 in August, eight for the boys and eight for the girls.
“I like the basketball, I mean it’s fine,” Hight said. “I think the only thing awkward about it is that it is a bit bright. As far as the quality, I like it a bit better than the Wave. The Waves started my first year in Perry. It is a little bit of a cost, but we try to replace balls and rotate them through. Ideally, I would like to get 20 new ones for a whole rack, but I couldn’t afford $1,600 of boys balls and $1,600 worth of girls balls. So far, they seem to be just fine other than they look like a bright pumpkin.”
Most coaches agree on the craftsmanship Wilson has in making basketballs as everyone derided what they thought were cheaply made Reebok balls. Coyle boys basketball coach Josh Sumrall said there is one issue he has noticed, though, in the surface where the ball is a bit softer and tends to get stuck between the backboard and rim more.
“The kids liked the Wave,” Sumrall said. “It reminds me a lot of the old Evolution ball. It is a little softer. … I think we will see an increase of a stuck ball on the rim, our kids are getting used to it. Still, the shooters who can shoot, the ball is going in and the shooter who can’t shoot, it won’t go in. That stayed the same.”
Sumrall, who is also Coyle’s superintendent, said he wished the balls weren’t priced so high, though.
“It is a hardship for sure. They are $80 a basketball, and you have to get a good dozen for each boys and girls, and you are talking two dozen basketballs at $80 a piece. I understand they have to have ways to make money,” Sumrall said. “We don’t have to use those balls in the regular season, but that is what the OSSAA uses in the playoffs. From a coach’s standpoint, you want to play with the balls you are going to use in the playoffs.”
Ripley boys and girls basketball coach Doug Scott said he thinks Wilson can do what it wants with the price because they know the demand is there with the OSSAA making them the official distributor.
“I think it is kind of a scam because all the schools in Oklahoma, if you want to play with the ball you are going to play with in the playoffs, then you have to buy them,” Scott said.
Scott said Ripley – who is one of the schools in the area that doesn’t have football with basketball being one of the main attractions – spent around $3,200 on 40 balls.
He even said the school will buy more next year for the junior high because it still uses the Wave but uses the “pumpkin balls” in games.
“The kids have liked them from day one. Of course they liked the Wave, but they like these and they hold up well. I don’t have any complaints about the ball, just the money we spent,” Scott said. “… It was just a lot to spend this year, but we did it, and I think Wilson is the one cashing in on this deal.”
Scott said the athletic fund had a good year and there was enough in the budget to afford it all, but it still isn’t something that he is happy with having to spend.
“I didn’t think they needed to change it, and I think it was just a way for them to make money because we had some good Wave balls and I didn’t want to change them,” Scott said. “We just spent a lot of money that we didn’t plan on spending.”
