7:23 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Payne County.
6:55 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a tornado warning for Grady County.
6:55pm - This storm currently has a tornado on the ground, and is headed towards Chickasha! If you're in Chickasha or near Verden, take your storm precautions now!#okwx https://t.co/a15rQGLCh9— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) October 10, 2021
FROM EARLIER: Extreme severe weather, which could include strong tornadoes, is expected Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.
“Cool, dry air from out of the Rockies is expected to clash in the southern Plains with warm, moist air originating from the Gulf," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said. "These ingredients will lead to a battleground of severe weather."
5:54pm - Storms are ongoing in western and central Oklahoma.These main story tonight in addition to the hazards is that any storms will rapidly intensify, so be prepared to quickly take your storm precautions!Stay weather aware this evening!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/MUAVgVXmXo— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) October 10, 2021
Storm spotters Sunday evening have reported circulation within storm fronts in southwestern Oklahoma.
"There is also a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall in northeast Oklahoma this evening, meaning there is also a threat for flash flooding. All modes of severe weather; tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are possible within severe storms," the National Weather Service bulletin reads.
