7:23 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Payne County.

6:55 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a tornado warning for Grady County. 

FROM EARLIER: Extreme severe weather, which could include strong tornadoes, is expected Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

“Cool, dry air from out of the Rockies is expected to clash in the southern Plains with warm, moist air originating from the Gulf," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said. "These ingredients will lead to a battleground of severe weather."

Storm spotters Sunday evening have reported circulation within storm fronts in southwestern Oklahoma. 

"There is also a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall in northeast Oklahoma this evening, meaning there is also a threat for flash flooding. All modes of severe weather; tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are possible within severe storms," the National Weather Service bulletin reads.

