“I LOVE AUDIOBOOKS!” That’s something I never thought I’d say. But here I am, a self-confessed lover of those wonderful audio files.
I have been a reader for so long that I see it as an essential piece of myself along with a few other things – I’m a bit short, I have somewhat curly hair, I’ve always liked potatoes a bit more than I should, and I love to read. Being a life-long reader who derives so much happiness from the feel of a new book or the smell of an old one, I had a hard time accepting that an audiobook could possibly be as rewarding. I’ll admit that for a long time I just didn’t think listening to a book “counted” as reading. But, I’m here to say that I was wrong.
Working at the library is actually what changed my mind. I started in the tech department as our interlibrary loan librarian. I loved that I was able to get interesting items from across the country for our patrons, but the actual process was a bit repetitive. I felt the need to listen to something to help me along. I decided that I should finally give audiobooks a try, so I browsed the OK Virtual Library and selected a title. Once I had finished it, my mind was forever changed.
While I still enjoy cuddling up with a good book in my hand, I’ve found that I actually prefer to listen to biographies and memoirs, especially when they’re read by the people they are about. I also enjoy listening to what I consider “easy-reading” books – usually young adult books or other popular contemporary fiction. They are great for when I’m too busy to sit down and open a book, or to fill the time on a long drive when there’s nothing on the radio that I want to listen to.
Here are some of my favorites so far if you’re looking for somewhere to start:
• “Furiously Happy” by Jenny Lawson – Jenny is crazy, and she means that literally. (She has a few mental health issues that she says qualify her as such.) She’s also hilarious and relatable.
• “Dumplin” by Julie Murphy – Willowdean Dickson is a self-proclaimed fat girl and she loves herself. But entering her small-town Texas beauty pageant and getting a new boyfriend tests her confidence. Her friends and Dolly Parton help her through. You’ll be rooting for her the whole time.
• “I Will Always Write Back” by Caitlin Alifirenka, Liz Welch, and Martin Ganda – Caitlin and Martin formed an unlikely friendship at a very young age that all started with a pen pal letter. That letter changed their lives forever. It’s a great story of friendship and difference.
The main thing that I want to leave you with is this: audiobooks count as reading! They can add to your reading possibilities, and enhance your life.
Jessica Howe can be reached at jessica.howe@stillwater.org.
