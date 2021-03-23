Spring is here, and the warm weather has me throwing open the windows and looking into what I can purge from the house. It’s the one time of year I actually look forward to cleaning (the rest of the time, I try to avoid it.) I struggle to get rid of old stuff because I keep coming up with reasons to keep things instead of rehoming them.
I know the point of going through all my stuff and thoroughly cleaning everything is to try and minimize the number of possessions I have that I don’t use, haven’t worn or are broken. Unfortunately, I like to have stuff. I fall in love with knickknacks all over again and end up keeping things I should let go of, convinced I will use them or that I can fix a broken item. Then there are clothes! Outfits I haven’t worn in ages, but you know I might! In the end, I don’t get rid of as much as I should.
I have gone through books here at the library on ways to minimize your belongings and how to decide if you should keep something or not. They have excellent ideas and methods, and I tell myself I will stick to it each spring, but I’ll be honest, I don’t follow the guides well. Instead, I end up with new boxes and containers to store things in or ways to display the knickknacks telling myself the whole time that I will do better next year – promising that shirt that hasn’t been worn in two years that this is its year.
For those of you who have better self-discipline and want to flip through some books on cleaning and organizing, I have listed the ones I like below.
• “Organization Hacks: Over 350 Simple Solutions to Organize Your Home in No Time!” by Carrie Higgins (648.8 HIG)
• “The Real Simple Method to Organizing Every Room: And How to Keep it That Way” by Julie Vadnal (648.8 VAD)
• “Real Simple: The Organized Home” by Kendell Cronstrom (648.8 CRO)
• “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer (648.8 SHE)
• “The Complete Book of Clean: Tips and Techniques for Your Home” by Toni Hammersley (648.5 HAM)
• “The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals” by Clea Shearer (648.8 SHE)
I also like to treat myself with smoothies while cleaning. I’m not sure if it’s the weather or the work, but I make a lot of smoothies when cleaning and organizing. My preference is a lot of fruit with oat milk or macadamia nut milk. The three books I’ve read at the library suggest replacing meals with smoothies, which I don’t do as I make them as snacks, but the recipes are delicious. There is a book on making your own dairy-free milks, too, if you like.
• “Healthy Smoothie Bible: Lose Weight, Detoxify, Fight Disease, and Live Long” by Famoosh Brock (641.875 BRO)
• “Zero Belly Smoothies” by David Zinczenko (641.875 ZIN)
• “Raw Energy: 1244 Raw Food Recipes for Energy Bars, Smoothies and Other Snacks to Supercharge Your Body” by Stephanie Tourles (641 TOU)
• “The New Milks: 100 Dairy-Free Recipes for Making and Cooking With Soy, Nut, Seed, Grain and Coconut Milks” by Dina Cheney (641.302 CHE)
I love to spring clean and look forward to it immensely, but fail at it spectacularly! Good luck to the rest of you starting your spring cleaning, and may your resolve stand firm as you contemplate whether to toss that item that needs some new paint and would be just fine, if not perfect, afterward.
