There is no denying that times are stressful. Everyone is coping in their own way with social distancing and finding ways to entertain themselves while at home. I cope by playing video games, and with so many games having online multi-player features, I can play with family and friends while social distancing. For me, it’s an all-around win. I love gaming, and now I have more time to do so with others.
I have loved playing video games since I got my “gray brick” Game Boy for Christmas one year. The game I got with it was the Tetris-style “Dr. Mario.” Then came “Pokémon Blue” for the Game Boy and “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” on the Nintendo 64. I have been playing games ever since. I’m not an intense combat player and prefer games with more storytelling and world-building. The “Legend of Zelda” and “Pokémon” franchises are my favorite, along with the PC games “Heroes of Might and Magic.” The marvelous adventure of getting lost in another world and its side quests is just what I need when I get home from work in the evenings.
I used to be cautious when talking about gaming because I would sometimes get weird looks. It felt somewhat unacceptable if you were an adult talking about your love of gaming. But recently, gaming has become more accepted and popular with the general public. From young to old, anyone can play video games, and research suggests it can be beneficial. Nowadays, you can find games for every level and style of player, from those who like single-player to those who want to get up and move to those who enjoy interacting with others online. Game difficultly ranges from light games that don’t take much to play to games that immerse you in their world and have you working out complex puzzles or intense combat. If you are interested in gaming but don’t know where to start or what you would like to play, we have some beginner how-to books and informative gaming books at the Library. Here are a few excellent gaming books:
• “Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition 2020” (794.8 GUI)
• “A Brief History of Video Games” by Richard Stanton (794.8 STA)
• “World of Warcraft Chronicle Vol. 1” by Chris Metzen (793.932 MET)
• “The Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia” (793.932 LEG)
• “Minecraft Essential Handbook” by Stephanie Milton (J 793.93 MIL)
• “The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System” by Chris Scullion (794.8 SCU)
• “Fortnite. Beginner’s Guide” by Josh Gregory (J 794.8 GRE)
• “Pokémon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook: The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 800 Characters!” (J 794.8 POK)
There has also been an increase in the number of fiction books about gaming. Manga and comic books are a popular media for depicting games in book format, but there are numerous novels based on gaming too. Characters trapped in a game or fictional stories about players and game creators are more common than they used to be. On the flip side, some books like “The Witcher” series by Andrzej Sapkowski have been turned into games. Here are just a few examples of these types of gaming books we have available at the Library.
• “The God Game” by Danny Tobey (Fiction)
• “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline (Fiction)
• “One Word Kill” by Mark Lawrence (SF)
• “Don’t Read The Comments” by Eric Smith (YA)
• “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski (SF)
Of course, the trick to gaming is not to get so invested that you put off the chores, school or work around you that needs to be done. That can be hard when you are so close to beating a gym, dungeon or about to complete a campaign! An excellent way to avoid getting behind on other things is to use game time as a reward for getting those other must-dos completed. Happy New Year, and have fun gaming!
