Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 35F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.