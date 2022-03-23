The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with the New York Philharmonic for a three-year residency that will bring the world-renowned orchestra to Stillwater to perform and instruct the next generation of musicians.
Thanks to a multimillion dollar endowment from Ross and Billie McKnight, the performance arts center has been able to bring world-class artists to the heart of Oklahoma State University’s campus.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with a distinguished institution like the New York Philharmonic through this three-year residency,” Ross McKnight, who serves as a board member at the New York Philharmonic and as Board Chair at The McKnight Center, said through a press release. “We envision the Center as a transformational space for our university, community and region to experience world-class art. Over the next three years, the residency will help to establish a cultural legacy in Stillwater that will draw audiences and develop the next generation of musicians.”
The New York Philharmonic was the first major performance of the McKnight Center’s inaugural season in 2019. That experience didn’t just put world class musicians in front of a central Oklahoma audience, it also gave students from Stillwater Public Schools and OSU’s Greenwood School of Music chances to learn from masters of the craft.
“When we invite our artists to perform at the McKnight Center we almost always ask them to participate in some type of learning opportunity with campus students,” The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman told the News Press. “Most of the time, the music students of the Greenwood School of Music are the beneficiaries of that, but in (2019) I think we did 16 of what we call ‘master classes.’ They’re kind of like coaching session where students are selected by professors and they’ll play us an excerpt of music for a musician from, in this case the New York Philharmonic, and give them feedback. They were open to the public. I think we had 5,000 people attend master classes, just the education components.”
The Philharmonic is returning to Stillwater with music director Jaap van Zweden conducting Sept. 23-25. The full 2022-23 season lineup will be announced May 13, and the renewal process for season-ticket holders will launch that day.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the New York Philharmonic which includes some of the world’s most accomplished musicians,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said in a press release. “Their expertise will further advance the learning opportunities and academic excellence at Oklahoma State University. I am grateful for the vision and support of Ross and Billie McKnight and to the New York Philharmonic for bringing their talents, artistry and the beauty of their music to our student musicians and our community.”
Blakeman believes OSU is in a unique position. When “The Buddy Holly Story,” a touring Broadway show launched its run from the McKnight Center in September 2021 with a weeklong residency, it had hundreds of students from campus participate in workshops with cast and crew, including mock auditions and instructions in stagecraft and behind-the-scenes aspects of the production.
“There are a lot of these performing arts centers on university campuses in the United States but very few of them make it a priority for a campus community to have the opportunity to interact with and learn from the visiting artists that are coming to town,” Blakeman said. “It’s really central to our DNA. It very much goes hand-in-hand with the land grant mission. A lot of performing arts centers, they’re not focused on that. They’re geared toward presentation as a concert businesses. Part of our mission is to inspire and transform lives through the work that we do.”
