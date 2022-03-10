Stillwater is bustling with what Bobby Wintle describes as a “weekend endurance festival.”
The Mid South returns to town for the first time since 2020 with runners and cyclists from 48 states and six countries.
The “Director of Stoke” said hosting such a significant event can come with many challenges, but it’s also a celebration.
“I really don’t think about challenges very often. I only think about how can we make this thing more of a celebration,” Wintle said.
He said part of the celebration is ensuring The Mid South is accessible to anyone who wants to race.
“We’re doing a FEM trans women, non-binary ride tomorrow. We’re doing a BIPOC ride tomorrow,” he said. “So we’re calling out, we’re naming specific things, in the interest of making sure that every single person no matter what color they are, and race they are, who they love, no matter where they’re from, no matter how old they are, what they look like, anything at all that you are loved, you’re welcome and that you are capable of doing a hundred-mile ride with us.”
All Bodies on Bikes is a movement created by Marley Blonsky and Kailey Kornhauser. Both women arrived in Stillwater Wednesday to participate in the local race to show that anyone could compete.
“As a person in a larger body, I want to make sure that people that look like me, or people that don’t look like me feel like they can join in,” Kornhauser said. “And that means making sure there’s equipment for people in larger bodies and making sure that the community feels inclusive once they show up to a ride like this.”
All Bodies on Bikes was created last year, but Blonsky said they’ve been doing size inclusion work in cycling for six years as well as pushing for bikes that can accommodate all sizes.
They said accessibility is important, and all sizes should be represented, which they aim to do.
“Come ride bikes with us. A lot of us rode bikes as kids, and so, just remembering that joy,” Blonsky said. “Anyone can do it and we’d love to help you get there.”
The 50K Ultra Marathon will start 8 a.m., Friday, and the 100-mile ride will start at 9 a.m., Saturday. Some participants will compete in “The Double” where they will run the 50k and then ride the 100 mile race.
Adam VanDeventer has competed in “The Double” event five times.
“It’s just a hard challenge that takes you out of your comfort zone. That’s why I signed up for it,” he said.
This year the weather is set to be one of the coldest ever for the event. Runners can keep their bodies warmer than cyclists, Wintle said, but precautions are being put in place to keep all racers safe.
The Red Dirt Jeep Club provides on-course support by picking up stranded cyclists who cannot continue the race for any number of reasons.
“We have a number to call that goes into my office, where we have people set up that can track where the jeeps are in real-time. We can pinpoint who called, what mile marker they’re at and then our Jeeps pick them up and bring them back,” Wintle said. “So we’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re safe.”
Larin Davis said she had been actively running for years. She said to keep warm she uses hand and toe warmers.
“So running is a lot easier than being on the bike, just because everything warms up while you’re running. But hand warmers, toe warmers, and just the right kind of gear and the right kind of fabric can make all the difference,” she said.
Although the weather is predicted to be cold, Davis said Oklahoma weather is constantly changing, so it could be sunny and 70 degrees.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook advising residents in Payne, Noble and Pawnee Counties to use caution while driving this weekend.
The event expects over 2,500 riders and runners out on county roadways this weekend.
“So just be patient with them. Bikes are much slower than cars. Cars don’t own the roadways, we share them, so let’s just be respectful and understand that this space is for all of us,” Wintle said. “So just love them (participants) because they are in love with our community as a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.