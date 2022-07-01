For the last month, Oklahoma resident Katherine Kent has been raising funds for an expungement.
It’s something she said she needs so she doesn’t have to work minimum wage jobs and can spend more time with her kids. She was denied a real estate license in May because of her criminal record, even though she’s turned her life around.
Situations like hers are why House Bill 3316 was authored by Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) and co-authored by Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater). The bill allows for automated expungement – sealing one’s record – for people who already qualify. The previous process usually required help from attorneys, time and money.
In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed HB3316 into law. Oklahoma became the sixth state to adopt automated record-clearing legislation in the United States to help with the burden of seeking an expungement.
Kent said HB3316 would change her life and the lives of many people in her situation.
“So my story, there’s a lot to it. It’s pretty long. Where I’m at presently is I’m a convicted felon with multiple drug charges in two counties ... I’m just really in this place right now, where I’ve spent the last 10, 11, 12 years of my life rebuilding,” she said. “I’m working to try to get an expungement because I see this happen everywhere. and my heart just hurts over it. Not just for me, but for other people.”
Battling addiction
Kent said she struggled with addiction at a young age due to trauma she faced as a child. She said certain things in her life led her down a path that would eventually send her to prison.
“My addiction, if I really look at it objectively, started at the age of 13,” Kent said. “But my addiction is a symptom of the problem ..., and that’s how it is for so many people.”
Kent struggled with addiction for several more years and eventually went to prison at 21 on possession charges. She said she didn’t remember how long she spent in prison, but it was a three-year sentence.
“I was eligible for an ankle monitor at the time. However, because I was pregnant, the state of Oklahoma sent me to a maximum-security yard because they had a medical facility,” she said. “So at 21 and pregnant – for a possession of CDS charge – I was sent to maximum security.”
When Kent was released, she said all the trauma was still present in her life, and she relapsed again. She said it took a few relapses and more arrests until she decided she needed drug treatment to stay out of prison.
“So, the last time I got in trouble, I begged for Oklahoma County Drug Court. I begged for a program to fix me because I was clearly broken,” she said. “And they gave it to me. I did everything they told me to do, soaked it all up ... and I attribute everything that I am today to that.”
Even though she’s been drug-free for over 10 years and held many jobs, her criminal record still impacts her life today. When she started looking into expungements, Kent said she quickly realized problems associated with the current process.
Seeking an expungement
The problems she faced were the same barriers Miller presented at the interim study she hosted in August. Expungements before HB3316 were costly because of the court appearances.
Miller said in March that by eliminating the need for attorneys, people who qualify for expungement could save time and money by cutting out needless court appearances. Miller said HB3316 would benefit the state by helping people who have been incarcerated gain employment and become productive members of society.
As of now, Kent needs to get her felony charges need to be reclassified to misdemeanors to move forward with getting an expungement. Kent, her friends, and family have been working around the clock the last month to raise funds for her to get a lawyer, but they are still short several thousand dollars.
“And so for me, there are so many aspects to this that are just not fair. I definitely understand what I did, but that was so long ago ... I spent the last 10 to 13 years completely rebuilding my life and changing everything about my life,” she said. “Nobody that meets me today would ever guess that I was ever addicted to methamphetamine, or that I’m a convicted felon, or that I ever went to prison.”
Kent said she understands her choices were wrong and against the law, but she deserves a second chance.
“It’s devastating that as a 36-year-old mother today, I made decisions as a 20-year-old girl that are keeping me from a career and a better life for my children today,” she said.
Project One Eight Zero
Kent said she was disappointed when she didn’t get approved to get her real estate license. She said she spent a few days upset before deciding to use this as an opportunity to better her life and possibly help others. Thus, Project One Eight Zero was brought to life.
Kent said she has a lot of supportive friends and family who were “devastated” at her denial, so everyone chipped in to raise funds which turned into Project 180.
“When you look my record up, that’s not the person that you meet today. That person on that paperwork that is not who you see today ... it’s a complete 180, Which is exactly why I named it project One Eight Zero,” she said.
Kent said she recently made it an LLC, and now she is working toward making it a nonprofit so she can help others.
“We want to solidify donors that want to help people that are nonviolent offenders that are eligible for these expungements. Just make it a little bit easier on them,” Kent said. “It’s really hard out here with these offenses on you to be able to work and live a normal life. You have to work so much to even just keep up right now.”
Kent said she lives a blessed life and has two amazing kids with a massive support system. Even though she lives a good life, she is striving to do better, and that starts with sealing her past offenses and removing the stigma around criminal records.
“When the Real Estate Board pulled my background check, they said ‘no’ to that girl in active addiction because they saw her on that background check,” Kent said. “That’s all they saw. They didn’t call me and ask me about it. They didn’t see me for who I am today.”
