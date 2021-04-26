Stillwater residents can expect to see more road projects getting underway over the summer.
The Stillwater City Council has reviewed and funded the city’s five-year Pavement Management Plan, a plan for maintaining city streets that is updated on a rolling basis.
The councilors appropriated almost $4 million from the Transportation Sales Tax Fund to cover program costs for the current fiscal year.
According to a report from Director of Engineering Monty Karns, the Pavement Management Plan is a guide for the staff and the public that identifies projects based on an inventory and evaluation that assigns each street a Pavement Management Index rating.
Streets are identified for reconstruction or various types of maintenance, based on their index ratings.
The specific projects will have to be presented to the City Council for approval.
“No projects are actually selected for design or construction until City Council approves the projects and appropriates the necessary funding,” the report explained.
When identifying projects to present to the City Council, staff also considers factors like street deterioration since the last assessment, traffic counts, the impact of other projects or partnerships with other agencies and public input.
Stillwater’s streets are divided into three categories: arterials that make up 20% of the city’s network of roads, collectors that make up 15% and local or residential streets that make up 65%.
For Fiscal Year ‘21 arterials are proposed to get 89% of the funding even though they have the highest PMI, according to Karns’ report.
That priority is based on public perception.
Collectors, which come in next are proposed to get 5% and local streets, which are in the worst condition would get 6%.
The proposed investment for Fiscal Year ‘21 is $1.6 million for arterials and collectors, while local streets will get $371,500 in reconstruction, micro-surfacing and mill and overlay.
The City’s planned total for Fiscal Year ‘21 is more than $3.3 million including $1 million for deferred maintenance and $300,000 for crack sealing.
The plan the City Council saw would improve the index scores of both arterial and collector streets and would hold local streets at their current level over the next year.
The overall rating for the city’s network of roads will drop from 70 to 69 at current funding levels, Karns said.
In coming years, as more of the major thoroughfares are addressed, the plan shows a greater percentage of the available funds being spent on local streets.
The Council accepted a $304,503 bid from Vance Brothers, Inc. for thin surface overlay – a process also known as micro-surfacing – as part of the program. That amount includes a 15% contingency for a total allocation of $350,178.
Vance Brothers was the only bidder this time but Karns told the councilors there usually are only two bidders and Vance has always been the lowest.
The plan calls for approximately 6.25 miles of roadway identified in the Pavement Management Program to receive a thin surface overlay.
The City is also budgeting $500,000 for a new PMI assessment in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The last assessment was done in 2017.
