Ask anyone what they would change in Stillwater and they will likely at least mention roads.
Although there isn’t enough funding available to address all that need attention, the City of Stillwater has developed a systematic approach in recent years for repairing and maintaining its streets.
The Pavement Management Program assesses road conditions and categorizes city streets based on how much life they have left in them and what they need.
Many of the smaller projects are planned for the summer months when weather doesn’t interfere and students have left, reducing vehicular traffic.
Some residents have questioned why some streets are overlaid with asphalt when they don’t appear to need as much work as other streets. Those streets are at the point where their lifespans can be extended by applying a thin top coat of asphalt mixed with finely crushed stone, a process called microsurfacing, to seal cracks and prevent damage from moisture and the freeze/thaw cycle.
The City planned to spend $234,000 this fiscal year on microsurfacing a number of streets in town that had moderate stress and narrow cracks but no rutting.
Some of the city’s concrete streets have been found to be structurally sound but give motorists a very rough ride, Director of Engineering Monty Karns has told the City Council. Those streets are being addressed with a process called diamond grinding that smooths the surface. A few spots will also be repaired by replacing sections before the whole roadway is ground smooth.
Those projects are targeted to begin in June and be finished by October.
The estimated budget is $777,500, which is much less than the average cost of $1 million per lane mile to completely rebuild and pave a roadway.
Streets on the list for diamond grinding include McElroy Road from Main Street to Jardot Road and Hall of Fame Avenue from Washington to Knoblock Street.
A few spots will be receiving full depth repairs where the pavement has failed. It’s a spot repair for a roadway that is essentially still in at least fair condition and has some life left in it, similar to the work done at the intersection at Duck and Miller and on 19th Avenue west of Sangre Road in the past few years.
It’s not the same thing as pot hole repair, which is done by the Public Works Department.
Other streets will have edge drains installed to address water flow that saturates the road base and weakens the structure of the road, similar to the work done on Jardot Road south of Virginia Street.
These projects are spread throughout the city and will continue throughout the year. A budget of $350,000 has been approved for them.
Finally, roads that are too far gone require a full reconstruction.
This option is reserved for when streets have failed and are beyond repair or when more than half the street has to be removed and replaced, in the case of a utility line replacement.
The City of Stillwater has budgeted a little more than $1.6 million for reconstruction this year.
The areas targeted include Park Drive from Airport Road to Harned Avenue, Harned Avenue from Perkins Road to Park Drive, 7th Avenue from Main Street to Lewis Street and Monticello Drive from University Avenue to Walnut Street.
Those projects are slated to begin construction in August and be complete by December.
A full reconstruction and utility relocation at 4th Avenue and Hester Street is already in progress.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
