The Payne County Drug Court has been operating in Stillwater for 25 years, and has been a nonprofit for 21 years.
Executive Director Noel Bagwell said drug court can be an alternative to jail or prison.
“It’s a rehabilitative program. We work with them on everything from substance abuse issues, to a budget to being successful products in the community,” he said.
The felony drug court is a 13-month program and the misdemeanor drug court is an eight-month program.
“Part of that is based on misdemeanors are only punishable by up to a year in a County Jail, so you have to get people interested in it. You can’t say it'll be 13, 14 months to have that program going. You have to get it done within that year,” he said.
Bagwell said he believes drug court has a success rate of around 70%.
Lt. Cody Manuel with the Stillwater Criminal Investigations Unit said, “The Drug Court program has been around in Payne County for many years and has a very good track record. Unfortunately, reclassifying most drug crimes as misdemeanors provides less motivation for drug users to get clean.”
Bagwell lost close to 30% of his clients once simple possession charges turned into misdemeanors versus felonies.
He expressed worry that those who could have received help if it was a felony, might not get that same help now.
“When it went from drugs being a felony to everything being a misdemeanor, and those numbers dropped like we seen, it is my thought that those people, that percentage, that number that dropped they might've been eligible for drug court services or might've been able to receive substance abuse treatment and the services were taken away,” he said.
Only those in the court system are eligible for drug court, and most often the Payne County District Attorney’s Office plays a role.
“The misdemeanor program, the difference in that is, not in all cases, but the District Attorney’s Office will look at successful completion. If you don’t (complete) then you have some jail time. You risk the chance of a conviction if you don’t successfully complete the program, but that’s all agreed too prior to them coming to the drug court program,” Bagwell said.
Challenges drug court faces
Bagwell was very clear on the main challenges they have at drug court.
He said he would tie lack of funding with the medical marijuana law and criminal justice reform.
“Funding, that’s probably the biggest deal, something that ties with that is this new medical marijuana law that presents an issue and criminal justice reform falls in there somewhere,” he said.
Now that medical marijuana has been legalized, it has posed issues for both law enforcement and Bagwell.
“Drug charges seem to be down, but there are other factors at play such as the legalization of medical marijuana,” Manuel said.
He said he is seeing more and more people with medical marijuana cards, when in the past the person with the marijuana could have been arrested or received a citation.
Bagwell was very clear that just because someone is a client there, that doesn’t make them a bad person. Drug Court is a tool used to help someone get back on their feet after a life of addiction.
“It’s not a bad thing, everybody makes mistakes. Learning from them and moving forward are positive things,” he said.
Overdoses in the community and the importance of Narcan
According to records from the Stillwater Police Department, no officers responded to an overdose call in 2019.
In 2020, officers responded to six calls.
Three were prescription medications, and one heroin, opiate and methamphetamine calls.
Narcan is a nasal spray that can be used in situations in which someone has overdosed.
It can be found locally at Walgreens and does not require a prescription, but is located at the pharmacy.
Savory said his unit has not had to revive anyone with Narcan, and most times they are assisting LifeNet.
“On most of these incidents our patrol guys get dispatched to assist LifeNet for an unknown medical emergency and when they arrive they discover is a heroin overdose,” he said.
Savory said he knows of four instances in which patrol officers have used Narcan to save an individual in 2020. Some of the individuals required more than one dose of Narcan though.
Savory was asked how often his unit has been called to a situation in which Narcan needed to be used.
His response, “I can’t give you an exact number, but there have been several instances over the past year where our officers have had to use Narcan to save the life of someone who has overdosed on heroin.”
Can an individual be revived without law enforcement being called?
The short answer is yes. Since Narcan is accessible at Walgreens and some CVS stores, family members and friends can revive someone they love, without involving paramedics or law enforcement.
“I think as a friend or family member if you are close to someone who you know to have an addiction to heroin it’s a good idea to have Narcan available,” Savory said.
