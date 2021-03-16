People are beginning to gather again, with precautions, and that’s good news for nonprofit agencies that were unable to hold fundraising events last year because concerns about spreading COVID-19.
An Evening to Remember, the biggest fundraiser of the year for Payne County Youth Services, is returning this year.
The gala will be held at 6 p.m. April 30 at Oklahoma State University’s McKnight Center for the Performing Arts with entertainment from local talent and an online auction.
The deadline to submit an audition video has been extended through Sunday, PCYS Executive Assistant Britney Hardin said. Judging starts Monday, so time is running out for talented local singers, musicians, rappers, comedians and others to get their three-minute audition videos turned in.
They don’t have to be made to professional standards; a cellphone video is fine.
The Top 10 performers – who will perform at the gala, either in person or virtually – will be determined by members of the public as they make $1 donations for each vote they cast.
An online auction featuring a variety of “COVID safe” trips also kicks off at pcys.org beginning April 1. The packages range from an at-home wine tasting to a trip to New Orleans, Hardin said.
For more information about PCYS, the services it provides to youth in our community and how you can attend An Evening to Remember or support those efforts in some other way, follow Payne County Youth Services on Facebook or go to pcys.org.
People can also email britneyh@pcys.org for the audition link.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
