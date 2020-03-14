The show goes on: The Mid South bike race crowns back-to-back champion

The rain still fell, mud was still splattered and champagne still sprayed on the winner.
Despite the national emergency regarding the coronavirus, Stillwater’s annual gravel bicycle race The Mid South happened Saturday.
About half the field of entrants showed up – which still numbered over 1,000 – and after a short lightning delay in the morning, started their races across Payne County a little after 8 a.m.
With the rain pouring down and cowbells ringing down Main Street, the riders pressed on, most for 50 miles and some for the challenging 100-mile course.
Event manager Sally Asher said she was pleased with how the race was still able to go on in spite of many events closing around the country over the past week.
“We had about half the field actually check in and show up, which is awesome with all the circumstances we have had to deal with,” Asher said. “It was muddy and rainy this morning, but everyone who has come in has had smiles, which is awesome. We have had plenty of people who had to call it and get a ride back in. I have also seen lots of smiles from them. It seems like everyone is having a good time, which we are stoked about. We want everybody to come, ride their bikes and have a good time.”
The main issue many riders ran into was the course, and on a muddy day like Saturday, that is how the organizers and course planners like it.
In Ripley, many riders were having issues with their brakes malfunctioning or going out completely, leading to a few creating their own roadside pit stop to work on brakes before getting back on the road.
Jacob Bolm, of Superior, Colorado, was one of those riders who had his brakes completely go out and had to finish his race only 20 miles in. He said that is what happens, though, sometimes, especially with a race as tough as The Mid South.
“This race is the personification of a gravel race,” Bolm said. “A lot of races, it is like every 25 miles, there are fully stocked stops and you can eat there and get spare parts. Here, you better have GPS. Gravel is all about being self-sufficient.”
Bolm, like many other racers, had to call in a support vehicle to come get him. One such support vehicle was the Wonder Woman Jeep driven by Courtney Weymouth, whose father, Mike, was her navigator.
The Weymouths were one of 35 Jeeps on hand Saturday and every single one of them was needed.
“We had 35 Jeeps arrive for us today and that is the most we have ever had, which is awesome,” Asher said. “They have all been busy. We love them, they are the Red Dirt Jeep Club. They are incredible and always take care of us.”
Someone who thought he might need a Jeep early on, but was able to press on was 100-mile winner Payson McElveen.
McElveen, a professional rider from Durango, Colorado, was given the hero’s welcome at the finish line by District Bicycles’ co-owner Bobby Wintle. McElveen won the event for the second year in a row, finishing the 100 miles in 5 hours, 23 minutes and 5 seconds for an average pace of 16.21 miles per hour.
“It was crazy. That was one of the wildest races I have ever done,” McElveen said. “So much of it was just about taking care of your bike. I think everyone had mechanical issues of some kind. Certainly there was some luck involved and there was some equipment choice involved. Also, coming from a mountain bike background, that helped me know how to maintain a bike in heinous conditions like that. I actually backed off the pace some on purpose and would stop every now and then to clean off the bike. I was really thinking about how to keep the bike in one piece. With conditions this bad, it doesn’t matter how good your legs are if your bike doesn’t make it through.”
McElveen, who is highly respected in the professional racing world and was a 5-time national champion at Fort Lewis College, said this race was hard to be mentally prepared for as he had a friend, Ben Sonntag, die after being struck by a pickup on March 4.
“I tried to stay consistent and stay positive. I constantly thought about my dear friend who passed away last week, another professional cyclist who was hit,” McElveen said. “That gave me wings and gratitude to have the opportunity, even though it was one of the most ridiculous races I have ever done.”
“… I have pretty much been able to compartmentalize. The first days were rough and I didn’t feel like riding at all. Then I had a little bit of change about my mindset and thought about how it is an opportunity. I have my health and might as well use it to the max.”
McElveen, who was covered head to toe in red dirt, even his Red Bull helmet, said he will come back to Stillwater next year for a chance at a 3-peat, but he is going to appreciate this win after a grueling day on the course.
“That is the thing about races this tough, you don’t really want to think about riding your bike for a little while, let alone racing it. Of course I will be back, though,” McElveen said.
Asher said the race will be back, too, as the event founded in 2012 is coming up on almost a decade. She said she and everyone involved were appreciate to still have the race in spite of everything going on.
“It is going to be really interesting to see what is going to happen in the next few days and weeks with COVID-19 and the national emergency that has been declared,” Asher said. “We are really thankful to the City of Stillwater and Payne County and the State of Oklahoma for letting us continue to do this. We really appreciate that they understand what we are trying to do here. We were not trying to put anybody in danger."
