OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday through Sunday, Oklahoma will celebrate its sales tax holiday. Intended to coincide with back-to-school shopping, Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend benefits both consumers and retailers in the state by providing sales tax exempt shopping on general clothing items. Businesses generally see a boost in sales and consumers save money shopping for clothing and shoes. For 2019, the holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday. Here are four things you need to know about this weekend:
1. How many retailers participate?
Anywhere you can go to buy qualifying clothes and shoes will be participating. The Oklahoma Tax Commission says retailers may not collect state and local sales or use tax on tax exempt items. See a partial list of qualified and unqualified purchases.
2. Understand online shopping rules
According to the OTC, “Eligible items sold to purchasers by mail, telephone, email or internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.”
3. How to exchange merchandise
It comes down to returns and exchanges. If you purchase an item and exchange it for the same item in a different size or color variation, you won’t have to pay the tax, even after the sales tax holiday. If you return an item for credit or exchange an item for a different one after the tax-free weekend, you will be charged tax. Lastly, if you purchase an item before the tax-free weekend and return it during the sales tax holiday and receive credit on the purchase of a different eligible item, no sales tax is due on the sale of a new item. However, do be sure you know the store’s return and exchange policy before you shop.
4. Realize the $100 maximum
There is a $100 cap on eligible merchandise, meaning if an item is less than $100, it is sales tax exempt during the sales tax holiday. Items can be taxed if their individual costs exceed $100. The good news is, most stores are running sales in conjunction with the sales tax holiday so most of the merchandise will qualify. You are also able to use coupons and take advantage of buy-one, get-one sales on top of the tax savings.
Having a plan and understanding the law for the sales tax holiday can save you a lot of time and money. Shopping online isn’t a bad option if braving the mall crowds overwhelms you. Certified public accountants note, however, the sales tax holiday and simultaneous back-to-school sales should never be a reason to overspend or go into credit card debt. It’s not much of a sale if you save sales tax, but turn around and pay 10 percent to 20 percent interest on a revolving balance.
If you need additional financial tips, consult a CPA. He or she can help with anything from creating a realistic back-to-school budget to putting together a college savings plan for the students in your life. If you don’t have one, get a free referral and free 30-minute consultation at www.FindYourCPA.com.
