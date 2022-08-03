Construction to replace the bridge over Boomer Creek near Third Avenue and Perkins Road is finally in full swing with demolition of the existing bridge. Work had to be delayed for several weeks while a colony of federally-protected birds finished raising their families on the structure.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle recently said swallows, which are protected under the Migratory Bird Act of 1918, had nested under the bridge and crews couldn’t start demolition until those nests were abandoned.
It wasn’t just one nest, it was “lots” of nests that forced the delay, McNickle said.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, swallows commonly use bridges and culverts as places to build their nests during a nesting season that runs from April 1 to Aug. 31 in Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, that coincides with prime construction season, the agency said in a 2014 document outlining the problems swallows can cause.
When the birds are allowed to nest, which often means establishing multiple nests and creating colonies, it slows projects and can increase costs.
ODOT currently schedules projects likely to be require destroying their nests outside nesting season or uses bird netting to block access and keep them from building on sites where construction is planned.
All swallows, including the barn swallows common in Oklahoma, are protected under the law. Active nests with eggs or chicks are also protected and cannot be touched or destroyed without a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Any removal has to be justified with strong compelling reasons, like presenting health or safety hazards or causing property damage.
But migratory birds haven’t been the only reason work hasn’t begun on a project that was first identified as a need in 2014.
City Engineering Director Monty Karns said the bridge project was originally shelved due to lack of funding, planned to resume in 2019 and then delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stillwater City Council approved the $3.2 million expenditure for replacement in March.
The bridge had been rated as structurally deficient, and weight limited to 24 tons, which means it would not support heavy vehicles like trucks.
The plan is to widen the bridge and add sidewalks and bike lanes, but the replacement will still be the same length. The new bridge has been designed to hold 50 tons, allowing it to carry the heaviest trucks, Karns told Council.
According to the City of Stillwater project report, the roadway closure of Third Avenue from Park Drive to Perkins is expected to last through August 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.